The Nigerian Senate has finally endorsed electronic transmission of election result ahead of 2023 polls

Recall that the move for electronic transmission of election result was recently voted down the senators

This represents reversal of its earlier resolution that INEC can transmit elections results electronically with approval

The Senate resolved that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is free to determine the mode of transmission of results during elections, including electronic transmission or manual transmission.

The resolutions of the Upper Chamber followed a motion titled: “Motion for recommittal” sponsored by the Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

