Morris Monye announced his resignation as Director of Mobilisation of the Obidient Movement on November 13, stating that he could no longer continue in the role. He posted on X:

“Today I stepped down as Director of Mobilization of the Obidient Movement.”

Morris Monye resignation highlighted unmet goals and financial strain within the Obidient Movement mobilisation.

Reasons behind resignation

Monye explained that nearly a year after taking up the position, many of the short, medium and long-term plans of the movement had not been achieved. He said the poor performance of the group in the Anambra election had made his position untenable.

He reported that his businesses had been harassed by sympathisers and government actors, adding that the role had placed a target on his back. He said the pressure had taken a toll on his family, who struggled to understand the situation.

Personal financial commitment

Monye revealed that he had spent about N40 million of his personal funds to support the movement. He said the money went into donations for Obidient events, mobilisation travels across the country, funding committees, radio campaigns in rural areas and support for local structures.

He stressed that all expenses were self-funded and unplanned, noting:

“All were self raised. By myself. From me. Through me. Let someone else carry that mantle. Dr. Tanko is privy to some of these. I have transaction reciepts of almost every activity done. No money was given to the Directorate of Mobilization. There's no bank account even for the directorate. Infact Mr. Peter Obi has never asked what we are doing in mobilization. Nothing of such. No communication. Nothing. I spent those personal monies because i believe in the movement as a vehicle for a new Nigeria. I also don't expect any repayment back from anyone.”

Lack of support and communication

Monye stated that no money was ever allocated to the Directorate of Mobilisation and that there was not even a bank account for the directorate. He added that Peter Obi had never asked about mobilisation activities, saying there was no communication from him on the matter.

He explained that he had spent his personal money because he believed in the movement as a vehicle for a new Nigeria, and he did not expect repayment.

Monye concluded by describing himself as content and simple, saying:

“I have been blessed in life with a small fortune, I’m content and a very simple young man. Those who know me personally know this.”

