Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has said President Bola Tinubu succeeded as Lagos State governor because he surrounded himself with competent and experienced aides.

Ndume made the remarks on Wednesday while appearing on Prime Time, a programme on Arise Television.

According to the senator, most of the key people who helped Tinubu during his governorship have been sidelined in his current administration.

Ndume criticised some of the president’s current aides, describing them as disconnected from Nigeria’s political realities and lacking understanding of the country’s politics.

“The president had good people around him when he was the governor of Lagos; that was why he succeeded. Most of the good people are not there… they have been sidelined.” Ndume said

“He just picked people that don’t know anybody. “They only know Ikoyi and Victoria Island, and from there they fly to London or America, where their families are living.”

He said many only know affluent areas like Ikoyi and Victoria Island, and often travel abroad where their families live.

Northern discontent and the next election

Ndume added that President Tinubu is focused on winning the next election but must first address growing discontent, particularly in northern Nigeria.

He stressed that claims that the north is satisfied with the current administration are inaccurate, warning that the dissatisfaction could be reflected at the polls if nothing is done to address it.

“Mr President, I think, as a politician, as somebody who has gone through it all, is strategising to win the election, but not to declare himself as the winner. Because you only do that when you are acceptable to the people,” he said.

The former Senate leader rejected claims that the north is satisfied with the current administration.

“In the north, anybody that tells you that the north is not grumbling now is not speaking the truth,” he said.

Asked about the significance of the discontent, Ndume warned it could be reflected at the polls.

“It will be loud in their votes if nothing is done about it,” he said.

The senator also revealed that northern elders had previously met with Tinubu to raise concerns about governance, with the president promising sustained engagement with northern political elites.

Ndume noted that the commitment has not been followed through on and urged that the situation be addressed to prevent further discontent.

