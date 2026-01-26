The Police Service Commission had extended the deadline for the recruitment of 50 , 000 constables by two weeks

The commission had said over 400,000 applications were received nationwide, with uneven participation across states

The PSC had urged eligible Nigerians and stakeholders to use the extension period to boost applications in low-participation states

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have announced a two-week extension for the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission said the application portal, which opened on December 15, 2025, and was earlier scheduled to close on January 26, 2026, will now remain open until February 8, 2026.

The Police Service Commission had extended the deadline for the recruitment of 50,000 constables by two weeks. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The Head of Protocol and Public Affairs of the PSC, Mr Torty Kalu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

PSC gives reason for deadline extension

According to the commission, the decision followed the receipt of over 400,000 applications nationwide and a review that revealed significant disparities in participation across states.

The PSC said while states such as Adamawa, Benue, and Kaduna recorded high numbers of applications, others, including Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Anambra, had comparatively lower submissions.

The extension, the commission explained, is aimed at ensuring more balanced and equitable representation in the recruitment process across the country.

PSC sends message to Nigerians on recruitment

The PSC and NPF also urged eligible Nigerians, particularly in states with lower participation, to take advantage of the extended window to submit their applications through the official portal.

The Police Service Commission had extended the deadline for the recruitment of 50,000 constables by two weeks. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The commission further called on state governments, local councils, community leaders, religious bodies, and other stakeholders to mobilise and sensitise qualified candidates before the new deadline.

The PSC reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process.

How to apply for Nigeria Police Force

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force and Police Service Commission have opened the recruitment portal for 50,000 constables following President Tinubu’s directive.

The exercise, aimed at boosting internal security and police manpower, will begin on December 15, 2025, and close on January 25, 2026.

Authorities released step-by-step guidelines for eligible Nigerians interested in applying for both general duty and specialist positions.

Over 20,000 Nigerians sit for NAF aptitude test

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the Zonal General Aptitude Test for the Year 2025 Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46 recruitment exercise.

The recruitment exercise, drawing participation from over 20,000 applicants nationwide, officially opened earlier this year.

The development was confirmed in a post on the official NAF X handle, highlighting the large turnout of young Nigerians seeking to join the Air Force as Airmen and Airwomen.

According to a recent statement from the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the aptitude test, a key part of the recruitment process, is scheduled for December 13, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng