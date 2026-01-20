INEC has released the final list of candidates for the June 20 Ekiti governorship election, excluding the PDP and SDP candidates and their running mates

The electoral body cited unresolved leadership crises and ongoing court cases within the parties as the reason for the omission

However, the PDP and SDP have rejected the decision and vowed to pursue legal action to compel INEC to include their candidates in the election

Ekiti state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates and their running mates for the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The list, published on Monday, confirmed that the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were excluded from the race.

INEC has released the final list of candidates for the June 20 Ekiti governorship election, excluding the PDP and SDP candidates. Photo: @inecnigeria/@sdp_Ekitistate/@GabrielOduleye

Source: Twitter

INEC noted that, aside from the Young Peoples Party (YPP), there were no major changes from the provisional list earlier released on December 29, 2025.

Unlike other parties, the Young People's Party (YPP) made changes to its ticket.

The party replaced its former candidate, Owoola Daramola, and running mate, Opeyemi Adeyemo, with Osinkolu Ayodele as governorship candidate and Arowolo Olusesan as deputy.

PDP, SDP candidates missing from final list

A check at the INEC office in Ado-Ekiti showed that the names of the PDP governorship candidate, Wole Oluyede, and his running mate were absent from the final list.

Also missing were the names of the SDP candidate, David Bankole, and his deputy.

INEC sources, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity, attributed the PDP’s exclusion to the party’s unresolved national leadership crisis, which has led to multiple court cases and rival factions claiming control of the party.

INEC had earlier cited court judgments as the reason for omitting Mr Oluyede’s name from the provisional list.

PDP candidate insists he will contest election

Despite his exclusion, Mr Oluyede has insisted that he remains the PDP’s lawful candidate and will participate in the election.

In a statement issued on Monday by his spokesperson, Mr Oluyede disclosed that he has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking an order of mandamus to compel INEC to publish his name.

“The judiciary is the last hope of the common man. We believe the court will compel INEC to publish the name of Dr Wole Oluyede as the duly elected PDP candidate,” the statement said.

He urged PDP members and Ekiti residents to remain calm, expressing confidence that the party would secure a favourable court ruling.

PDP, SDP vow legal action over exclusion

Reacting to the development, PDP spokesperson Gani Salau said the party has filed two court cases—one seeking a stay of execution against the order for fresh primaries, and another requesting INEC to publish Oluyede’s name.

Fresh twist as INEC excludes PDP, SDP candidates for Ekiti guber polls. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Similarly, SDP State Chairman Ayodele Bamikole said the party would pursue all legal options to ensure its candidate is reinstated on the list.

Full list of candidates cleared by INEC

INEC confirmed candidates from other political parties, including:

APC: Biodun Oyebanji / Monisade Afuye

Biodun Oyebanji / Monisade Afuye Labour Party: Oyebanji Olajuyin / Ayokunle Okumade

Oyebanji Olajuyin / Ayokunle Okumade Accord Party: Opeyemi Falegan / Omoyemi Olaleye

Opeyemi Falegan / Omoyemi Olaleye ADC: Oluwadare Bejide / Paul Olowoyeye

Oluwadare Bejide / Paul Olowoyeye NNPP: Blessing Abegunde / Francis Ajayi

Blessing Abegunde / Francis Ajayi PRP: Olaniyi Ayodele / Modupe Adebiyi

Olaniyi Ayodele / Modupe Adebiyi YPP: Osinkolu Ayodele / Arowolo Olusesan

Osinkolu Ayodele / Arowolo Olusesan ZLP: Victor Adetunji / Adesina Oyeniyi

PDP announces winner of Ekiti governorship primary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dr Wole Oluyede won the PDP governorship primary in Ekiti after polling 279 votes to defeat the closest rival, Funsho Ayeni, who scored 239 votes.

The election, monitored by INEC officials and security agents, was described by observers as transparent, peaceful, and credible.

Oluyede promises inclusive leadership and unity, saying there are “no losers, only partners in progress” within the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng