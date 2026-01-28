The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) workers defy court order and vow to continue strike over welfare demands

FCT Minister Wike threatens sanctions as workers persist in industrial action

Wike claims over N12 billion allocated for salaries, urging workers to return

FCT, Abuja - The striking workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have defied a court order to suspend the ongoing strike in the nation’s capital.

The FCTA workers also later vowed to continue the strike despite threats of sanctions.

The workers have vowed to remain at home despite the court’s intervention until their demands regarding staff welfare and the removal of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, are met.

The workers under the auspices of the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) are demanding 14 other things, like payment of five-month wage awards.

The Chairperson of the FCDA Chapel, Felicia Okoro, insisted that the industrial action would continue.

As reported by Daily Trust, Okoro stated this while addressing her colleagues on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

“They have the guns, they have the resources, but the people’s power is greater than theirs.”

A union official disclosed that the judgment would be appealed today, Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The strike has shut down activities at the FCT Secretariat and many other agencies, including schools and area council secretariats.

Wike warns FCTA workers to resume or face sanctions

Wike directed the FCTA workers to return to their posts or face legal consequences.

Shortly after the ruling, the minister said the rule of law must prevail.

He maintained that the FCTA had made substantial efforts to address concerns, including salary payments and civil service reforms.

Wike disclosed that over N12 billion had been approved for January salaries.

He said this has demonstrated his commitment to staff welfare.

“Workers are largely responsible for the lack of development in states, including the FCT.”

He warned that any further attempts to lock government premises would lead to “severe consequences,” adding, “Seeing me in person is not a right.”

