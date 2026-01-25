Hon Solomon Bob, member of the House of Representatives, criticised Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, over what he described as misleading comments against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

FCT, Abuja - A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Bob, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Mr Daniel Bwala, over comments he described as misleading and unfair to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike.

Bob’s reaction followed remarks attributed to Bwala during a television appearance on Friday, in which the presidential aide reportedly claimed that Wike had been “adequately compensated” and suggested that the former Rivers state governor was interfering in the administration of the current governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara vs Wike: Reps Member Reacts to Tinubu Aide’s Comments Against FCT Minister

In a statement cited by Legit.ng which was issued on Sunday, January 25, the lawmaker accused Bwala of pushing what he called a “maliciously distorted narrative” that failed to reflect the realities of governance under the Tinubu administration.

Bob describes Bwala’s remarks as unwarranted

Bob described the comments as “cheeky, unwarranted and driven by premeditated bile”, arguing that they revealed a poor grasp of public service and presidential governance.

“You could see that he deliberately pivoted from the question to talk about the minister having been ‘adequately compensated’, whatever that means,” Bob said. “That line of thinking leaves the impression that he sees public office as a gravy train, whereas public office is about service delivery, not compensation.”

Defence of Wike’s performance as FCT minister

The federal lawmaker dismissed attempts to downplay Wike’s record in office, insisting that the developments recorded in the FCT were the result of competence and innovation rather than political favour.

“He cheekily reduced the minister’s widely acknowledged superlative performance in the FCT to merely exiting the TSA.

“Exiting the TSA itself was the minister’s ingenious idea, and the President’s acceptance of that proposal underscores his confidence in Wike’s ability to deliver," Bob stated.

Bob added that the confidence reposed in Wike by President Tinubu was built on his track record as Rivers State governor, for which he was also recognised by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Claims of interference in Rivers governance dismissed

Bob also faulted Bwala for allegedly implying that Wike was obstructing Governor Fubara from governing Rivers state, describing the claim as reckless and unfounded.

“By that implication, Mr Bwala demonstrated a clear lack of judgment. It is classic implication framing from someone who dabbles into issues far beyond his competence and job description," he said.

Accusation of personalising presidential communication

The chairman of the House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions further accused the presidential aide of injecting personal sentiments into official communication and presenting them as the President’s position.

“He denigrates his office by infusing his own biases into public commentary and passing them off as the President’s position. He was not speaking for the President, who knows where responsibility for the Rivers situation lies," Bob said.

He stressed that Bwala did not speak for President Tinubu and was not authorised to project such views on behalf of the Presidency.

Election bitterness alleged

Bob, who represents Abua/Odual and Ahoada East Federal Constituency of Rivers State, suggested that Bwala’s remarks may have been influenced by lingering resentment from the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

“Perhaps he is still nursing bitterness over Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s defeat,” he said, alleging that Wike had politically outmanoeuvred Atiku, Bwala’s former principal.

Call for restraint and professionalism

The lawmaker advised the presidential aide to exercise restraint and humility, warning that public communication from the Presidency should reflect discipline, objectivity and respect for institutional boundaries.

“Mr Bwala should know his level and be grateful for the opportunity he has. Because public communication requires capacity, restraint and a clear understanding of one’s remit.”

