The leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has strongly condemned recent remarks credited to former Oyo State First Lady, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, in which she described the 2027 governorship election as a “war,” warning that such statements could endanger peace in the state.

Ajadi’s reaction followed reports published by Legit and several online platforms on Saturday, January 24, 2026, where Mrs Ajimobi was quoted as saying, “We are going to war in 2027 Oyo Guber; we have the federal backing and the money.”

Oyo 2027: Ajadi condemns Ajimobi's war comment

Responding in a statement issued through his media office on Sunday, January 25, 2026, Ajadi described the comment as reckless, inflammatory, and unbecoming of a political figure of her calibre.

“Any statement that portrays an election as a war is dangerous. Politics should not be militarised. If anybody loses their life in the course of the 2027 election as a result of such utterances, the authors of these threats must be held morally and legally responsible,” Ajadi said.

The PDP gubernatorial aspirant expressed shock that such rhetoric could come from the wife of a former governor who once governed Oyo State, noting that democratic contests must be anchored on ideas, performance, and service to the people—not intimidation.

“It is unexpected coming from someone whose husband had the privilege of serving the good people of Oyo State. Elections are meant to be contests of vision and credibility, not threats of violence,” he added.

Ajadi calls for close monitoring of Ajimobi

Ajadi called on security agencies, civil society organisations, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take note of the statement, warning that early signals of political hostility should not be ignored.

He said that People’s votes must count. Democracy must stand. No war. Anyone who calls for war must be held accountable.

“Oyo State people should take note of this open declaration. Any plan to terrorise voters or create fear ahead of 2027 must be resisted. Oyo is a peaceful state and must remain so,” he said.

Reacting to Mrs Ajimobi’s claim of federal backing and financial advantage, Ajadi dismissed the notion that political power or money could override the will of the people, insisting that Nigerians are increasingly determined to vote based on competence and performance.

“There are rumours that governors defecting to the ruling party are being induced with as much as ₦250 billion. Even if this is true, Nigerians are wiser now. Money and federal might cannot save a party that has failed the people,” Ajadi declared.

Ajadi predicts PDP victory in Oyo 2027

He further predicted a sweeping victory for the PDP in the 2027 general elections.

“By the grace of God and the will of the people, the PDP will reclaim leadership of Nigeria from the presidency down to the states in 2027. Democracy will triumph over intimidation,” he said.

Ajadi urged political actors across party lines to embrace issue-based campaigns and avoid statements capable of plunging the state into tension, stressing that no political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.

