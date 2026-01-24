Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo congratulates Hon. Wasiu Ajirotutu on joining the PDP from NNPP

Ajirotutu's defection signifies confidence in the PDP's ideology of equity and grassroots development

PDP strengthens its South-West base ahead of upcoming elections, showcasing unity and strategic positioning

The leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated a prominent former 2023 Ogun East senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hon. Wasiu Ajirotutu, following his defection to the PDP.

Ajirotutu officially joined the PDP on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the PDP South-West Stakeholders’ Meeting held in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The meeting attracted top party leaders from across the region.

NNPP vs PDP: Ajadi congratulates Ajirotutu

In a congratulatory message, Ajadi described Ajirotutu’s decision as timely, strategic, and people-oriented, noting that it aligns with the PDP’s commitment to inclusive governance and grassroots development across the South-West.

“This defection is not just a movement from one political platform to another; it is a clear statement of belief in the PDP’s ideology of equity, good governance, and people-centred leadership,” Ajadi said.

He added that the PDP remains the most credible platform for progressive politicians who genuinely seek to improve the lives of Nigerians, especially at a time when the country is yearning for responsive and accountable leadership.

“Hon. Ajirotutu’s entry into the PDP further strengthens our party’s base in Ogun State and the South-West as a whole. It shows that leaders who are truly connected to the people are gravitating towards the PDP,” he stated.

Seyi Makinde welcomes Ajirotutu to PDP

Ajirotutu was formally received into the party by Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, alongside the 2023 PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, and other South-West leaders. They described the defection as a reflection of growing confidence in the PDP’s leadership and vision.

According to Ajadi, Ajirotutu’s role in the 2023 Ogun State general election was significant, and his entry into the PDP is expected to boost the party’s electoral fortunes ahead of 2027.

Ajadi also commended Governor Makinde and other regional leaders for fostering unity within the party, describing the Abeokuta meeting as a demonstration of renewed solidarity and preparedness ahead of future elections.

“What we witnessed in Abeokuta is the PDP speaking with one voice in the South-West. Unity like this is the foundation for electoral victory and sustainable governance,” he said.

Observers speak on Ajirotutu's defection

Political observers say the defection is part of a broader realignment in the South-West, as the PDP intensifies consultations and consolidates its structures ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

The Abeokuta stakeholders’ meeting also provided a platform for party leaders to review strategies, strengthen internal cohesion, and reaffirm the PDP’s commitment to democratic values, economic development, and social justice in the region.

With a growing wave of defections and renewed internal unity, analysts believe the PDP is positioning itself as a formidable political force in the South-West.

