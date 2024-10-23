Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II has announced plans to turban his eldest son, Aminu Sanusi, as the Ciroman Kano

The 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has announced plans to turban his eldest son, Aminu Sanusi, as the Ciroman Kano.

Legit.ng understands that the prestigious title is considered to be for the crown prince or heir apparent within the Kano Emirate.

More so, the Ciroman Kano title carries significant cultural and political weight in the Kano Emirate, traditionally signifying a direct heir to the throne.

The Ciroma is not only recognized for his lineage but also tasked with managing key districts within the Emirate.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 25, alongside the elevation of nine other prominent figures within the Emirate.

This position was last held by Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, who became the Emir of Bichi in 2020 but was removed from his position four years later.

As reported by Daily Trust, before that, the title was held by Ambassador Aminu Sanusi, Emir Sanusi’s father, until his death in the 1990s.

Emir Sanusi’s decision to confer the title on his son, who currently serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), has sparked public interest and drawn a variety of reactions across Nigeria.

Sanusi’s son, along with nine others, will be formally honored during a grand ceremony in Kano.

Among the dignitaries to receive titles are Dr. Abubakar Sanusi Usman Shehu II, who will become the Dan Galadiman Kano, and Alhaji Abubakar Aminu Sanusi, who will serve as Dan Madami.

Nigerians react to Sanusi's move

The announcement of the turbaning has sparked widespread discussion, with many Nigerians taking to social media to express their views.

Some hailed the move as a significant cultural preservation step, while others speculated on the political implications.

@AlhajiSheh37771 said:

How could this reduce T-pain?

@mrsysuf said:

How laughable

