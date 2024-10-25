The Kano community mourns the passing of Sadiq Modibbo Bature, the 15-year-old son of Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa

The Kano State Government and community have been thrown into mourning following the tragic loss of Sadiq Modibbo Bature, the 15-year-old son of Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa.

Dawakin-Tofa is the Director-General of Media and Publicity for the Kano State Government.

Legit.ng gathered that Sadiq passed away on Thursday morning, October 24, in India, following complications from a bone marrow transplant aimed at treating his lifelong battle with sickle cell anaemia.

Sadiq, affectionately called "Saddiku" by his family, had undergone surgery in India to alleviate the severe effects of sickle cell anaemia, which had caused him intense suffering since birth.

The young boy was confirmed dead on Thursday after experiencing post-surgery complications.

Announcing the heartbreaking news, Dawakin-Tofa took to social media to express his grief.

“The body of our beloved Saddiku would be brought back home in a few days for burial, in accordance with Islamic rites, in my hometown, Dawakin-Tofa.

"Date and time will be announced upon the arrival of his remains,” the statement read.

Outpouring of condolences

Following the announcement, an outpouring of condolences has flooded in from colleagues, political allies, and the Kano community at large.

Many offered prayers for Sadiq's peaceful repose, acknowledging his strength throughout his illness.

Sadiq is expected to be laid to rest in Dawakin-Tofa town over the weekend, with the family awaiting the arrival of his body from India.

