Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti nullified the PDP governorship primary that produced Dr Wole Oluyede

Justice Babs Kuewumi ordered PDP and INEC to conduct a fresh primary in line with the Electoral Act and party guidelines

Court directed that all eligible aspirants be allowed to contest to ensure transparency and internal democracy

A Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election conducted in Ekiti State, ordering the party to organise a fresh primary ahead of the 2026 governorship poll.

The court held that the exercise which produced Dr Wole Oluyede as the party’s flagbearer was conducted in violation of both the Electoral Act and the PDP’s internal guidelines.

Court faults conduct of PDP primary

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, January 13, Justice Babs Kuewumi ruled in favour of a governorship aspirant, Mr Funsho Ayeni, who challenged the validity of the primary election.

Ayeni had dragged the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the court, alleging that the party failed to present the original and authentic list of statutory and ad hoc delegates used for the primary.

He argued that the absence of the original delegates’ list amounted to a fundamental breach of the party’s guidelines and the Electoral Act, thereby invalidating the exercise, Vanguard reported.

Judge orders fresh primary in compliance with law

In his ruling, Justice Kuewumi held that the conduct of the primary election did not comply with the provisions of the law and the PDP constitution.

“The failure to present the original and authentic list of delegates is a clear violation of the party’s guidelines and the Electoral Act,” the judge ruled.

He consequently nullified the primary election and ordered the PDP, in collaboration with INEC, to conduct a fresh governorship primary in strict compliance with the law and relevant party guidelines.

All aspirants to be allowed to contest

Justice Kuewumi further directed that all eligible aspirants must be allowed to participate in the fresh primary to guarantee transparency, fairness and internal democracy within the party.

The court stressed that adherence to due process was essential to ensure credibility in party primaries, particularly as the state prepares for the 2026 governorship election.

Background to the legal dispute

Dr Oluyede had emerged winner of the PDP governorship primary conducted on 8 November 2025 by an electoral committee led by Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo.

At the poll, Oluyede scored 279 votes to defeat Mr Funsho Ayeni and Mrs Funmi Ogun.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Ayeni instituted the suit marked FHC/AD/CS/29/2025, challenging Oluyede’s victory on grounds of non-compliance with party rules, Daily Trust reported.

During the hearing, Mr Kola Kolade, SAN, led the legal team for Ayeni, while Mr Ola Olanipekun, SAN, and Mr Owoseni Ajayi, SAN, represented Oluyede. The PDP was represented by its legal adviser in Osun state, Mr Ola Alonge.

The court had earlier adjourned the matter to 8 December 2025 for further hearing before delivering its final judgment.

Implications for Ekiti 2026 race

The ruling is expected to reshape the PDP’s preparations for the 2026 Ekiti governorship election, as the party must now return to the drawing board to produce a new candidate in line with legal and constitutional requirements.

Political observers say the judgment underscores the growing judicial scrutiny of party primaries and internal democracy ahead of major elections in Nigeria.

