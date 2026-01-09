All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed rumors of Senator Adamu's defection to ADC as baseless misinformation

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state has dismissed as false reports circulating on social media claiming that a former National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The party described the claims as misleading and baseless, insisting that the former governor of Nasarawa State remains a loyal and card-carrying member of the APC.

Statement clarifies Adamu’s political status

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Lafia by the APC State Organising Secretary and Coordinator of the party’s e-membership registration exercise, Hassan Abubakar.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, at no time, defected, contemplated defection, or associated himself with any other political party,” the statement said.

Photograph linked to membership revalidation

Abubakar explained that the photograph being circulated online as evidence of the alleged defection was taken during the APC’s ongoing e-membership registration and revalidation exercise.

According to him, the nationwide programme is designed to strengthen the party’s membership database and promote internal democracy.

“The image clearly shows Senator Abdullahi Adamu revalidating his APC membership in line with the party’s constitutional processes and reform agenda,” he said.

Party condemns alleged misinformation

The Nasarawa APC described attempts by unnamed individuals to portray a legitimate party activity as a defection as irresponsible and politically motivated.

The party added that such actions amounted to deliberate misinformation aimed at confusing party members and the general public ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Loyalty to APC reaffirmed

According to the statement, Senator Adamu’s loyalty and long-standing contributions to the growth and stability of the APC are well documented and remain unquestionable.

The party urged its members, the media, and the public to disregard the reports and rely only on verified information from credible sources.

It further reaffirmed that the APC in Nasarawa State and at the national level remains united and focused on advancing progressive governance across the country.

