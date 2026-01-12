Emmanuel Igwe has lambasted Ginger Onwusibe for denouncing 24 years of governance while allegedly actively participating in it

The political commentator challenged Onwusibe to showcase tangible achievements from his tenure in the National Assembly

Criticism of past administrations should not overshadow the present accountability and performance of public officials, Igwe contended

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Umuahia, Abia State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, prominent political commentator Emmanuel Igwe has strongly criticised Ginger Obinna Onwusibe, the House of Representatives member for Isiala Ngwa North/South constituency.

Igwe took issue with Onwusibe’s remarks reportedly condemning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and describing the past 24 years of governance in Abia State as a period of failure.

Igwe criticises Onwusibe's politics

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng on Monday, January 12, 2026, Igwe argued that Onwusibe had been a key participant in the political system during the very period he now denounces, having held public office throughout those 24 years.

He maintained that it was inconsistent and misleading for the Labour Party (LP) lawmaker to distance himself from an era in which he allegedly played an active role and from which he 'benefited politically.'

According to Igwe, Onwusibe cannot credibly portray himself as an outsider to the past administrations simply because of his political alignment, insisting that “history does not permit selective amnesia.”

He contended that any fair assessment of Abia’s political history must acknowledge the roles played by individuals who occupied positions of authority during that period.

Igwe challenges Onwusibe over accountability

Furthermore, the analyst challenged Onwusibe to account for his performance in his current position at the National Assembly, noting that occupying a higher and more influential office comes with greater responsibility and expectations.

He questioned what tangible achievements the lawmaker has delivered to his constituency, including landmark bills, constituency projects, or empowerment initiatives that justify what he described as Onwusibe’s “moral posturing.”

Igwe compared Onwusibe’s present record with that of other lawmakers elected at the same time, arguing that public office holders should be judged by visible impact rather than political rhetoric or media engagements. He stressed that effective representation is measured by concrete contributions to the lives of constituents, not by constant criticism of past administrations.

He also described as “cheap politics” the practice of exaggerating the failures of previous governments while remaining silent on one’s own role in those administrations and on present shortcomings.

Igwe warned that supporting a sitting governor or aligning with the current political leadership should not involve rewriting history or, in his words, “insulting the intelligence of Abians.”

Igwe concluded by calling on Onwusibe to openly acknowledge his role in Abia’s past political journey and to clearly outline what he has delivered so far in public office. He maintained that leadership and governance should be anchored on accountability, performance, and honesty, adding that without these, claims to moral authority over Abia’s political history would remain unconvincing.

