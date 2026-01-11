Bashiru Abdul Mohammed, a media aide to Elder Leke Abejide for continued development, has discosed by the lawmaker deserves re-election in the 2027 election

Mohammed highlighted Abejide's contributions to customs reform and community support among the key reasons for his re-election

The media aide also spotlighted constituency development initiatives, which Abejide handled as part of the reasons why he believed he deserved a third term in the Green House

Abuja, FCT - Ahead of the 2027 general election, Bashiru Abdul Mohammed (BAM), a media aide to Elder Leke Joseph Abejide, has appealed to the people of Yagba East/West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency to consider the re-election of the lawmaker.

Bashiru, who is a special adviser on public communications to the lawmaker, made the appeal during a media briefing on Sunday, January 11, in Abuja.

2027: Abejide's Re-election Gets Boost as Media Aide Mobilises Support

Source: Twitter

Why Abejide deserves re-election - Aide

Bashiru said that re-electing Abejide will ensure continuity in representation, which will further consolidate the developmental and legislative gains recorded by the constituency in the National Assembly.

He said his principal deserves a third term because of his quality representation, people-oriented interventions, and effective participation in national lawmaking and oversight functions.

The public relations expert, who is also the Chairman and Head of the Board of Directors of The Watch Newspaper & TV, noted that Abejide’s contributions to national growth, particularly through his oversight role with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), have earned him national recognition.

He reeled out Abijde's awards, which include the Most Outstanding Legislator from North Central Nigeria by the Movement Advocacy for Good Governance and Leadership Forum (MAGOLF).

Abejide's legislative achievements spotlighted

Bashiru highlighted Abejide’s key legislative and oversight achievements including the repeal of the old Customs Act and the enactment of the Nigerian Customs Service Act, 2023, as well as the sponsorship of the Federal Medical Centre Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

According to him, Abejide has consistently championed reforms in trade facilitation, revenue generation, anti-smuggling operations, modernisation of customs processes, and the implementation of the E-Customs project.

He added that the lawmaker has also played a critical role in monitoring customs commands to ensure compliance with budgetary provisions, achievement of revenue targets, improvement in officers’ welfare, and effective regulation of Free Trade Zones to support local industries, among others.

Aide lists Abejide's constituency impacts

Speaking further, Bashiru said the lawmaker has remained deeply committed to constituency development, citing several interventions across Yagba Federal Constituency.

"These include over ₦1 billion in widows’ support, feeding programmes and empowerment initiatives; ₦710 million in development support to 71 communities; and the inauguration of the Lion Squad security outfit to combat terrorism and insecurity in the area," he said.

He said other interventions by Abejide include the donation of motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines and security vans to the Lion Squad, financial and material support to vigilante groups, provision of hundreds of millions of naira in non-interest loans to business women through the Leke Abejide Foundation, and the extension of the school feeding programme to Kabba/Bunu Federal Constituency.

The media aide also listed the installation of solar streetlights, construction and maintenance of asphalt roads, sponsorship of free WAEC registration for students, donation of SUVs to party leaders and traditional rulers, and facilitation of federal employment opportunities for Okun sons and daughters into MDAs.

Bashiru, therefore, appealed to the people of Yagba East/West/Mopamuro to consider the lawmaker’s track record and capacity, urging them to entrust Abejide with a third mandate in the interest of sustained development and effective representation.

2027: “I’m a landlord in ADC" - Abejide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Abejide said the newly adopted coalition, ADC, would collapse.

He noted that the opposition coalition’s inability to win a single seat in the August 16 by-elections was the beginning of the end of the movement. Abejide, who described himself as the “landlord” of the ADC, also stated that he had taken the ADC to its current height.

“You can see that the coalition collapsed last Saturday; all over the country, they could not even win one seat. That was the beginning of the end," he said.

Source: Legit.ng