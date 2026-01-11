United States federal lawmaker, Rep. Riley M. Moore, warns Nigeria of US military action over alleged Christian persecution

This came after the US President Donald Trump threatened multiple strikes in the country if persecution of Christians in Nigeria continues

Nigerians respond critically to US intervention claims, questioning motives and hypocrisy, citing the recent US attack in Venezuela and the claim to the country's oil

A United States Congressman, Rep. Riley M. Moore, has warned Nigeria not to take the resolve of President Donald Trump with levity, adding that the US president remained steadfast in his bid to protect Christians in Nigeria, while reiterating the false allegation that Christians have continued to face prosecution in the West African country.

Moore's warning came days after the US president issued another military action in Nigeria, adding that he would not be carrying out a single operation in Nigeria if the alleged Christian persecution continues in the country.

Nigerians react as Donald Trump issues another military threat to Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

US launches military operation in Nigeria

The threat came days after the United States launched a military strike in Sokoto, targeting some terrorist hideouts in the country. The strike affected other states such as Niger and Kwara.

However, Trump, in an interview with The New York Times, published on Thursday, January 8, while responding to questions about a US military strike carried out in Nigeria on Christmas Day, said:

“I’d love to make it a one-time strike. But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike," Trump said.

Nigerians condemn fresh threat by Trump

Moore took to social media to reiterate Trump's second threat to the country and warned Nigeria against overlooking the threat. His warning did not sit well with many Nigerians, who took to the comment section of the post and expressed their views about his claim. Below are some of their comments:

Omolayo accused the US of bombing a Christian country, Venezuela, and stealing its oil:

"What about Venezuela, which is 80% Christian? Trump doesn’t care about Christians, but I grudgingly welcome his presence in the northern part of Nigeria."

US lawmaker reiterates Donald Trump's threat against Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Umar Yusuf Dayyabu knocked the US:

"The same US that just finished bombing a Christian country (Venezuela) and is currently stealing their oil is now claiming to want to save Christians in Nigeria. The US only wants our natural resources, that’s it."

Amadu Yahuza accused the Trump administration of imperialism:

"Let’s be clear: if the U.S. is claiming to defend Christians in Nigeria but simultaneously tightens visa access for Nigerians broadly, including Christians, that is not solidarity, it’s hypocrisy. Trump’s statements about Nigerian Christians are political branding, while visa restrictions, federal actions, and international messaging are geopolitical moves."

Garvy accused the lawmaker of turning a blind eye to the killing of Christians in the US:

"I guess you were blind to Christians murdered right in front of your nose in Salt Lake City, and you were blind to that. Suppose their lives don't matter, right?"

You can read more reactions on X here:

Moore reacts to the release of Jackson

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US lawmaker, Rep. Riley M. Moore, has commended the release of Sunday Jackson after years in prison while serving a death sentence in Adamawa.

Jackson was sentenced to death for killing a herdsman who attacked his home in self-defence, but was recently pardoned by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Moore had earlier advocated for Jackson's release during congressional hearings, in media interviews, and meetings with senior Nigerian officials.

Source: Legit.ng