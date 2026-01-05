Donald Trump reignited controversy by proposing the annexation of Greenland, citing national security and mineral wealth

Danish leaders swiftly rejected the idea, warning against threats and insisting the island’s sovereignty must be respected under international law

The dispute unfolded against the backdrop of US military action in Venezuela, raising fresh concerns about Washington’s global ambitions

Donald Trump again proposed annexing Greenland, sparking sharp responses from Danish leaders who urged him to stop making threats over the island. Speaking to reporters, the US president said, "we need Greenland from the standpoint of national security".

According to BBC, Trump repeatedly raised the idea of the semi-autonomous Danish territory becoming part of the United States, citing its strategic location for defence and its mineral wealth.

Trump’s Greenland annexation proposal reignited tensions with Denmark over sovereignty and Nato security. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Greenland leaders reject US control

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen dismissed the proposal as a “fantasy”. He said: "that's enough now"* and added, "No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation. We are open to dialogue. We are open to discussions. But this must happen through the proper channels and with respect for international law."

Denmark insists Greenland is protected by Nato

Earlier, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated, "the US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom". She stressed that Denmark, and therefore Greenland, was a Nato member covered by the alliance’s security guarantee. Frederiksen noted that a defence agreement already allowed US military access to the island.

Her statement followed a social media post by Katie Miller, wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller, who shared an image of Greenland in American flag colours with the word “SOON”. The Danish ambassador to the US replied with a “friendly reminder” that Denmark and the US were allies, and emphasised respect for territorial integrity.

Venezuela operation raises wider concerns

The dispute came shortly after a major US military operation in Venezuela on Saturday, January 3, 2026, which saw President Nicolás Maduro and his wife taken to New York. Trump later declared that the US would “run” Venezuela and said American oil companies would “start making money for the country”.

This development reignited fears that Washington might consider using force to secure Greenland, an option Trump had previously refused to rule out.

Strategic importance of Greenland

Trump argued that annexing Greenland would strengthen US security due to its Arctic location and its abundance of minerals vital for high-tech industries. His administration’s decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland further angered Denmark.

Greenland, home to 57,000 people, has enjoyed extensive self-government since 1979, though defence and foreign policy remain under Danish control. While many Greenlanders support eventual independence from Denmark, opinion polls show strong opposition to joining the United States.

