A United States Congressman, Rep. Riley M. Moore, has reacted to the release of Sunday Jackson, a farmer in Adamawa state, Nigeria, who was handed a death sentence after he killed a herdsman in self-defence, following an attack on his home.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa had pardoned Jackson soon after the US lawmaker advocated for his release in one of his advocacy efforts against the alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria. Jackson has spent over 10 years in prison, being on death row.

US congressman advocates the release of Jackson

Moore had advocated for Jackson's release during congressional hearings, in media interviews, and in private meetings with senior Nigerian officials, including meetings in Washington, D.C., and during his congressional delegation's visit to Nigeria.

In a statement on his social media page on Wednesday, December 24, the US lawmaker described the release of Jackson as a positive development in the relationship between the governments of the United States and Nigeria. He commended President Bola Tinubu for his willingness to work in cooperation and coordination with the United States in addressing the alleged persecution of Christians in the country.

Nigerians react as Moore speaks on Jackson

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the statement of the US lawmaker and commended him for his advocacy against the unrest in northern Nigeria. Below are some of their reactions:

Koshman prayed for Moore:

"Thank you, Congressman Moore, may your name be written in the book of those who stood for justice, truth and love. May our dear Mother Mary continue to intercede for you as you have done on Jackson’s behalf. Amen."

Jeremiah Robert advocated for his protection and the prevention of attacks:

"This is a significant development. After over a decade on death row, Sunday Jackson’s release highlights the power of sustained advocacy and diplomatic pressure. It also reopens critical conversations around self-defence, justice, and the protection of vulnerable communities in Nigeria. Freedom is welcome, but ensuring his safety and preventing similar cases must be the next step."

Tor Kwembe urged the lawmaker to advocate for the safe return of those in IDPs to their ancestral home:

"Next is the safe return of all IDPs to their rightful ancestral homelands with guaranteed protection and security. Thank you, Rep. Moore, for saving Sunday’s life and the lives of all Christians in Northern Nigeria."

Maro called for asylum for Jackson:

"If you will not grant asylum to Sunday Jackson or ask the Nigerian government to provide him with unpenetrable armed security, just know that you have just handed him to the herdsmen to torture and end him quickly."

See the full statement of the US lawmaker here:

Fintiri grants pardon to Sunday Jackson

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has pardoned Sunday Jackson, a Christian farmer who was serving a death sentence in the state.

Sunday Jackson was handed a death sentence after he killed a herdsman who attacked his farm to defend himself, and has spent over a decade in jail.

Jackson's release came amid the outcry by the US government, alleging genocide against the Christians in Nigeria and a subsequent understanding between the two sovereign states to work together.

