INEC has categorically refuted reports circulating in some quarters claiming that the commission has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election

In a statement signed by the media adviser to the INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, the agency stressed that the information is false and misleading

The electoral umpire stated that any timetable or schedule issued outside this statutory framework cannot emanate from INEC

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday night, January 2, 2026, strongly refuted reports claiming that it has released the schedule of activities and timetable for the 2027 elections.

In a statement signed by Adedayo Oketola, media adviser to the INEC chairman, and obtained by Legit.ng, the commission described the information as misleading and false.

INEC denies false election information

The statement reads:

"INEC has not released any timetable or schedule of activities for the 2027 General Election.

"The commission reiterates that it operates strictly within the provisions of the law. In particular, Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that the Commission shall publish a Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the date appointed for a general election. Any timetable or schedule issued outside this statutory framework cannot emanate from INEC."

INEC promises 2027 election schedule

Furthermore, INEC assured Nigerians that the official timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 elections 'will be released in due course, in full compliance with the constitution of Nigeria, 1999 and the Electoral Act, 2022.'

It added:

"When released, it will be communicated through the commission’s established and verified channels."

INEC, therefore, urged Nigerians to disregard the "fake reports."

INEC announces new job vacancies

Meanwhile, INEC has announced vacancies for Ad-hoc Staff ahead of the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election.

The commission invited eligible Nigerians residing in the FCT to apply for the temporary roles.

According to INEC, the online application portal opened on Monday, December 29, 2025, at 8:00 am and would close on Saturday, 19 January 2026, at 12:00 midnight. Interested applicants were advised to submit their applications within the stated period.

Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan-led INEC opens applications for ad-hoc staff ahead of the 2026 FCT Area Council elections. Photos credit: INEC Nigeria/x

