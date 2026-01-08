Former governor Shekarau has ignited controversy after comments on a possible defection by Governor Yusuf in Kano

NNPP loyalists expressed outrage, viewing Shekarau’s remarks as sabotage against the Kwankwaso-led faction

APC supporters welcomed Shekarau’s statement, framing it as a reminder of politicians’ freedom of choice

A recent statement by former Kano state governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, regarding the possibility of the incumbent Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has triggered significant political unrest within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano.

Kano NNPP rocked by Shekarau’s comment as APC calls Abba Yusuf’s potential switch “a homecoming”. Photo: KwankwasoRM, YorubaTimes

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf is a protégé of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of the state, and his reported defection would represent a monumental shift in Kano politics and a severe blow to the NNPP's national stature.

Shekarau, a key figure in Kano politics and a former member of both the APC and the PDP, was quoted in an interview stating that Governor Yusuf’s potential move to the APC should not be viewed as a betrayal, but merely a "political choice."

This remark, widely circulated on Tuesday, January 6, is seen as lending legitimacy to the rumoured defection, but has, however, deepened tension within the NNPP’s Kwankwasiya faction, which is largely controlled by the political machinery of its 2023 presidential candidate, Kwankwaso.

“Defection is not a betrayal at all. It is a matter of political choice," Shekarau had asserted, adding that politicians have the right to seek platforms that align with their aspirations and the interests of their constituents.

NNPP insiders speak on Shekarau’s "sabotage"

However, the comment has been interpreted by many within the Kwankwaso camp as a deliberate attempt to sow discord and undermine the party’s unity ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Meanwhile, reactions from party loyalists have been swift and critical.

A senior member of the Kwankwaso faction, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, expressed fury.

"This is nothing but political sabotage from Shekarau. He is an outsider looking to destabilise our party. Governor Yusuf was elected on the mandate of the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement."

“Talking about his defection as a mere ‘choice’ is disrespectful to the millions who voted for him. There is no such plan, and this is a distraction from our governance focus,” the source added.

Shekarau fuels speculation on Governor Yusuf’s APC move, prompting reactions from party loyalists. Photo: Amzakirai999, YorubaTimes

Source: Twitter

Another party chieftain, Alhaji Suleiman Yahaya, was, however, more direct.

“Malam Shekarau is entitled to his opinion, but we know his history. He is no longer in our party, and his comments are designed to create headlines and confusion.”

“The NNPP in Kano is solidly behind His Excellency, Governor Abba Yusuf, and our leader, Senator Kwankwaso. We are not decamping to anyone,” he said.

Kano APC stakeholders react

In contrast, members of the APC and allies of Shekarau have welcomed the perspective.

A Kano-based APC stalwart, Alhaji Abubakar Adam, stated that Malam Shekarau has simply spoken the truth.

“Politics is dynamic. If Governor Yusuf sees the light and wants to join the progressive fold to better serve Kano, why should it be called betrayal? It would be a homecoming for many who were wrongly swayed, that is, politics,” he explained.

Speaking anonymously, a close associate of Shekarau who is now a key figure in the APC camp of Senator Barau Jibrin Maliya, defended the former governor’s stance.

“Malam Shekarau is only advocating for the freedom of political association enshrined in our constitution. He is not engineering any defection. He is only stating a philosophical position that reduces the toxicity in our politics.”

“If you look at it critically, this hysterical reaction from the NNPP shows they are afraid of their own shadow. That is just the truth,” he added.

Kwankwaso rebuffs defection rumours amid tension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya Movement strongly rejected claims they were planning to defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to another party, calling such narratives false.

The Movement issued a communique dismissing “unauthorised defection narratives,” affirming that Kwankwaso and supporters remain committed to the NNPP’s ideology and discipline despite ongoing speculation.

The stance comes amid rumours that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, a key ally of Kwankwaso, may defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stirring political debate in Kano.

Source: Legit.ng