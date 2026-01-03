Kano state politics has taken a new dimension following the rumour that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, was set to dump the NNPP for another party

However, the former Kano state governor and other leaders of the Kwankwasiyya Movement caucus in the state debunked the report

This came amid the claim that Governor Abba Kabir of Kano, a strong ally of Kwankwaso and the only NNPP governor, was planning to dump the party for the APC

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the Kwankasiyya State Caucus, have denied the report and public calls that suggested that the leader of the group or its members are planning to join another political party.

This was disclosed the development in a communique following an extensive meeting of the movement, which was held at the Amana Hall, Kwankwasiyya House, Miller Road, in Kano on Friday, January 2. This was signed by the national legal adviser of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the chairman of the Rano Caucus, Magaji Mato.

Kwankwasiyya Movement denies defection plan

The resolution adopted at the meeting was that they unanimously rejected what they referred to as "unauthorised defection narratives." They added that the call never reflected the Kwanlwasiyya Movement ideology or its operational culture.

Daily Trust reported that they explained to their supporters, members and the public at large that there was no iota of truth in the calls, adding that they were misleading, unauthorised and should be totally ignored.

According to the caucus, those who made the calls might have been misinformed or were under pressure. They added that the movement did not honour any grudges and called on members to desist from commentaries that were not authorised. It called for countering misinformation in accordance with the discipline of the movement.

The caucus reaffirmed its political position, saying that Rabiu Kwankwaso and the entire Kwankwasiyya Movement remain within the fold of the NNPP.

Kano governor set to join APC

This is coming amid the claim that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, who has been the only governor of the NNPP and a major ally of Kwankwaso, was set to dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The movement of the governor has led to political debate in the state.

Recently, Kwankwaso warned against political betrayal, adding that people of such calibre do not last in politics. At the same time, the rumour that Kwankwaso will also be leaving the NNPP has been intensified.

While Kwankwaso was earlier reported to be in talks with the APC and demanded the vice president's position in the 2023 election from President Bola Tinubu, a recent development shows a shift in the dynamics, saying the former presidential candidate was planning to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

APC sends open invitation to Governor Yusuf

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state chapter of the ruling APC, under the leadership of its former national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sent a special invitation to the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, asking him to feel free and join their fold.

Abdullahi Abbas, the state chairman of the APC, made this known in a statement in Kano on Tuesday, December 30.

Recall that the defection of Governor Yusuf to the APC has created division within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Yusuf was elected on the platform of NNPP in the 2023 election.

