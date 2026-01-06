Political tensions rise as Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf plans to defect from NNPP to APC

Sources close to the governor confirmed the decision to leave NNPP as irreversible and driven by pressures beyond Kano state

More so, the rift with political ally Rabiu Kwankwaso widens as opposition to defection becomes public

Kano, Kano state - Political tension is rising in Kano as fresh details surface over the reported plan by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to defect from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This move, Legit.ng gathered may happen despite appeals from his long-time political ally, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's move from the NNPP to the APC is said to have the backing of the Presidency.

As reported by Daily Trust, multiple sources close to the governor say the move is no longer open to reversal, insisting that preparations are at an advanced stage and that the decision is being driven by forces beyond Kano State.

Aides insist decision is irreversible

A senior aide to the governor told Daily Trust that although discussions are still ongoing, the decision to leave the NNPP has already been taken.

“We have never fixed a date. It’s just speculation. What I can tell you is that the decision is irreversible and will be formally announced whenever everything is set,” the aide said.

The source dismissed reports that a formal declaration was scheduled for Monday, stressing that no such arrangement existed.

“Those who said it was supposed to be today (Monday) were spreading rumours. There was no arrangement, no plan for it to happen today. Arrangements are in the pipeline and we are not in a rush. But arrangements have been concluded. It’s just a matter of time.”

‘Not a Kano affair but a presidency matter’

According to the aide, the governor’s anticipated defection is not being negotiated at the state level, countering claims that consultations with influential APC figures in Kano are delaying the announcement.

“This discussion is at the presidency level. Our joining the APC is not conditional on consulting or meeting Ganduje or anybody. It is not a Kano affair; it is a presidency affair,” the source said.

The source added:

“It is between the governor and the president or persons assigned by the president, or let me say the party’s national leadership that is handling this move.”

The aide, however, noted that Governor Yusuf continues to consult widely as part of efforts to carry along his political base while avoiding internal tensions within the APC in Kano.

Why the governor is considering APC

Explaining the rationale behind the planned defection, the aide said governance considerations, rather than personal ambition, were central to the governor’s thinking.

“Of course, political ambition is key, but the NNPP is no longer a viable platform for his re-election. The party only exists on paper. His Excellency’s main push is to position Kano to benefit more from the federal government.”

He pointed to Kano’s population and infrastructure challenges, arguing that the state requires stronger federal backing to complete major projects.

“Kano is the most populous state in the country, with over 22 million people. Despite having a N1.47 trillion budget, the state cannot single-handedly solve most of its mega project challenges,” the aide said.

He cited the Wujuwuju project initiated under Kwankwaso, noting that although it had undergone a N47 billion variation, it now required more than N100 billion to complete.

“The banditry crisis is another major concern. We cannot joke with synergy between the state government and federal security agencies. Lives and property are at stake,” he said.

Rift with Kwankwaso deepens

Sources say the growing distance between Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso has also influenced the decision, amid lingering internal tensions within the NNPP.

The relationship between Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso is reportedly cooling, insiders say, sparking fresh speculation in Kano politics.

“These reasons are what convinced the governor to take this step, and the decision remains irreversible, regardless of pressure from his estranged political godfather, Kwankwaso, who we know has even concluded not to allow the governor secure second term,” the aide added.

The disagreement reportedly came into the open last week, with insiders confirming that the governor was prepared to defect with or without Kwankwaso’s consent, Vanguard reported.

Kwankwaso opposes move, warns of consequences

At the weekend, Kwankwaso publicly acknowledged the rift while addressing supporters in Kano, making it clear that he opposed the governor’s move.

“I am not party to it, and I am not in support of the purported move to defect from the party. It is necessary that everyone knows this,” he said.

Kwankwaso rejects defection talk

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano state politics has taken a new dimension following the rumour that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, was set to dump the NNPP for another party. However, the former Kano state governor and other leaders of the Kwankwasiyya Movement caucus in the state debunked the report.

This came amid the claim that Governor Abba Kabir of Kano, a strong ally of Kwankwaso and the only NNPP governor, was planning to dump the party for the APC.

