Abuja, Nigeria - Pressure is mounting on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, following the resurfacing of a 2020 legal brief in which he reportedly described Boko Haram attacks and violence by Fulani herdsmen as a coordinated campaign of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Amupitan, who was sworn in as INEC Chairman by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 23, 2025, was among the contributors to a 2020 publication titled “Nigeria’s Silent Slaughter: Genocide in Nigeria and the Implications for the International Community.”

Daily Trust reports that it reviewed his 80-page chapter, “Legal Brief: Genocide in Nigeria,” where he argued that killings and displacement in parts of the country met the threshold for genocide under international law.

He accused the Nigerian government of complicity by failing to protect affected Christian communities.

The brief further alleged that Fulani ethnic militants and state institutions had worked toward “Islamising Nigeria”, linking the violence to a supposed historical agenda.

Amupitan also recommended that the United Nations and major world powers should consider referring Nigeria to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and even contemplate military intervention as a last resort.

Lawyers differ on whether he should go

Legal experts have expressed mixed reactions to the controversy.

While some argue that the brief has no bearing on Amupitan’s current role, others say it raises integrity concerns.

Nwoko Uwemedimo (SAN) opined that the government is not denying the killings; it only disputes calling them genocide, adding that his past opinion does not affect his work as INEC chairman.

But another senior advocate, Mumini Jimoh, countered that Amupitan’s authorship of the report questions his credibility:

“When you say things that lack factual basis because of bias, it means you lack integrity and should not head INEC.” He said

Similarly, former Kwara Attorney General, Salman Jawondo (SAN), said it would be more honourable for the INEC boss to resign if the document is confirmed to be his work.

Sharia council demands his removal

Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) has joined the growing calls for Amupitan’s removal, describing his 2020 brief as “toxic, divisive, and dangerous.”

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba-Ahmad, the council said it was “unfortunate and disturbing” that someone now charged with protecting Nigeria’s democratic integrity could have authored such a “provocative and sectarian document.”

The SCSN said Amupitan’s claims of “Christian genocide” were false and malicious, arguing that violence in northern Nigeria has affected both Muslims and Christians.

“The position of INEC chairman demands neutrality and inclusivity. The content of that brief reveals prejudice incompatible with that office,” the statement read.

It further urged President Tinubu to review Amupitan’s appointment to preserve public trust in the electoral process.

FG yet to act

According to Daily Trust, the federal government has maintained silence on the matter, even as public outcry grows.

The newspaper stated that its attempts to obtain a reaction from the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, were unsuccessful, while Prof. Amupitan and his media aides have also remained unreachable.

However, sources close to the INEC boss said he was focused on preparations for the weekend’s Anambra governorship election.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria have repeatedly maintained that the security crisis affects all faiths and ethnicities, not Christians alone.

It earlier dismissed a similar claim of “Christian genocide” following U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

Senate denies awareness of Amupitan’s views

Reacting to inquiries, the Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, told Daily Trust that the lawmakers were unaware of Amupitan’s 2020 publication before his confirmation as INEC chairman.

“I have never seen it. We are not privy to it,” Adaramodu said, suggesting that the upper chamber did not vet or discuss the report during his screening process

Prof. Amupitan, a law professor from the University of Jos, was nominated by President Tinubu to lead INEC in October 2025.

Southern leaders react as North rejects Trump’s threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reports that Southern leaders have joined Northern groups in rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s sanction threat over Nigeria’s alleged Sharia law violations.

The Nigeria Evangelical Fellowship (NEF) has urged the government to intensify efforts against terrorism and ensure justice for victims of violence, regardless of faith.

