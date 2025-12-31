The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced openings for Ad-hoc Staff ahead of the 2026 FCT Area Council Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced vacancies for Ad-hoc Staff ahead of the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election.

The commission invited eligible Nigerians residing in the FCT to apply for the temporary roles.

Ad-hoc Staff positions available

INEC stated that the available positions included:

- Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs)

- Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs)

- Registration Area Centre (RAC) Managers

- Registration Area Technical Support Staff (RATECHSS)

The commission explained that these roles were critical to the smooth conduct of the election.

Application Timeline for FCTDecides2026

According to INEC, the online application portal opened on Monday, 29 December 2025 at 8:00am and would close on Saturday, 19 January 2026 at 12:00 midnight. Interested applicants were advised to submit their applications within the stated period.

How to apply for INEC ad-hoc staff

INEC confirmed that applications could be submitted through its official web portal at http://pres.inecnigeria.org or via the Android mobile app at http://pressmobile.inecnigeria.org.

The commission emphasised that only residents of the Federal Capital Territory were eligible to apply.

INEC’s commitment to credible elections

INEC reiterated its dedication to transparency and fairness in the electoral process. The commission stated: “INEC remains committed to credible elections."

This announcement marked another step in preparations for the #FCTDecides2026 Area Council Election, as the commission sought to ensure adequate staffing for the exercise.

Is INEC an electoral body?

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is Nigeria’s electoral body responsible for organising and supervising elections across the country.

INEC was established in 1998, shortly before Nigeria’s transition from military to civilian rule, and its mandate was later entrenched in the 1999 Constitution. The commission oversees elections into offices such as the President, Governors, National Assembly, and State Assemblies.

It registers and regulates political parties, monitors their operations and finances, and ensures compliance with electoral laws. Headquartered in Abuja, INEC also manages voter registration, conducts civic education, and works to strengthen democracy by promoting transparency and credible electoral processes

