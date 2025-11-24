MURIC has renewed its call for the removal of INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan over a resurfaced legal brief linked to religious bias

Multiple civic and religious groups had argued that the 2020 document raised doubts about Amupitan’s neutrality as Nigeria’s chief electoral umpire

The controversy had triggered petitions to President Tinubu, with critics warning that keeping Amupitan in office could weaken public trust in future elections

Muslim Rights Concern has renewed its call for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Joash Amupitan, insisting that the federal government cannot ignore the controversy surrounding his past writings.

The organisation said the concerns raised about his alleged authorship of a legal document submitted to the United States on claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria have lingered for weeks without any clarification from the government or from Amupitan himself.

President Tinubu has been asked to sack the INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, over his past beliefs. Photo: FB/INEC

Source: Twitter

MURIC made the position known on Monday in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who questioned why the presidency had not acted despite repeated demands from several civic and religious groups.

Strong calls for removal grow

Akintola said the organisation had earlier asked the government to review the appointment after the allegation resurfaced.

He noted that other Islamic bodies, including the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria and the Da’wah Coordination Council of Nigeria, had made similar requests.

The statement referred to earlier publications where various groups claimed the legal brief written in 2020 promoted a divisive narrative on national security and religious relations.

According to MURIC, the document allegedly linked insecurity to an agenda rooted in historical Islamic movements and framed the situation in the country as targeted attacks against Christians.

MURIC chairman, Prof Ishaq Akintola, tells President Tinubu INEC chairman doesn't merit the seat he currently occupies. Photo: @abat, profishaqakintols/FB

Source: Facebook

The group said the claims were damaging and incompatible with the neutrality expected of an electoral commission umpire.

Growing scrutiny from civic groups

Beyond faith-based organisations, civil society groups have also demanded Amupitan’s resignation. Citizens Watch for Good Governance described the resurfaced legal brief as reckless and insisted that the tone of the publication showed a level of bias that could undermine trust in the electoral process.

The group argued that the document cast doubt on Amupitan’s ability to run elections in a country with deep religious and ethnic diversity.

Its president, Collins Idowu, said the 2020 brief raised questions about judgment and fairness. The group warned that public confidence in INEC had already been affected by the controversy.

Fresh petition to the presidency

Another coalition, Concerned Citizens for Peace, Justice, and Democratic Integrity, submitted a petition to President Bola Tinubu asking for immediate removal of the INEC chairman.

The petition said the publication from 2020 contained inflammatory remarks that portrayed certain groups in a negative light. It added that the perception of bias in the electoral body could heighten national tension and jeopardise future polls.

The petitioners said unresolved doubts about the neutrality of the commission were dangerous for a country that relies heavily on electoral credibility to maintain stability. They urged the president to appoint a figure whose record is free of such controversy.

10 key facts about new INEC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had appointed Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), according to a statement released by the Presidency on Thursday.

Here are ten interesting facts about the new head of Nigeria's electoral body.

Source: Legit.ng