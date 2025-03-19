EFCC personnel have arrested Sirajo Jaja, the accountant-general of Bauchi state, over an alleged N70 billion fraud

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Sirajo Jaja, the Bauchi state accountant-general.

As reported on Wednesday evening, March 19, by The Cable, the anti-graft agency also arrested Aliyu Abubakar of Jasfad Resources Enterprise, a bureau de change (BDC) operator who is allegedly unlicensed and Sunusi Ibrahim Sambo, a point of sale (PoS) operator.

The three were arrested in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, on Wednesday, March 19.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, confirmed the arrest.

A source within the anti-corruption agency disclosed that the trio were arrested in connection with investigations of diversion of public funds, money laundering, and misappropriation of N70 billion.

EFCC reportedly investigating Bauchi governor

Furthermore, the source stated that the EFCC is also investigating Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi, regarding the matter, adding that investigations showed that cash withdrawal of N59 billion had been made through various bank accounts opened and operated by the accountant-general on behalf of the state government.

The money was allegedly moved to Abubakar and Sambo, who in turn made cash payments to party agents and associates of the governor.

The BDC operator, Abubakar, earlier jumped bail and has now been re-arrested.

PTAD seeks EFCC’s collaboration

Meanwhile, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has sought the collaboration of the EFCC on knowledge sharing and forensic analysis of documents to combat pension fraud.

This request was made in Abuja on Wednesday, March 19, by the executive secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, while on a courtesy visit to the executive chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede at the commission’s corporate headquarters

Odunaiya emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two agencies to address challenges in the pension industry. She proposed continuous engagements to exchange knowledge on new developments within the pension sector and the challenges the Directorate encounters in tackling pension fraud.

She said:

“In addition to this, Mr. Chairman, the Directorate would also like to recommend that both our organizations continue to hold knowledge-sharing engagements to update the EFCC on new developments in the pension industry and the challenges that PTAD faces, to ultimately improve our ability to address pension fraud issues”

“The Directorate also requires EFCC’s expertise in the forensic analysis of documents to ascertain genuineness and authenticity. In particular, our interest is specifically in regard to eligibility documents submitted by pensioners for verification,” she said.

In his response, Olukoyede welcomed the proposal, affirming the EFCC’s readiness to collaborate with PTAD to eliminate pension fraud.

He said:

“On our part, we are always ready to identify with PTAD and we are also ready to build on that relationship to strengthen it. We appreciate what you are doing in the transition arrangement, and you are also aware that we have always been supporting you way back in the area of investigation and in the recovery of money, among others. In fact, one of our biggest investigations we have ever carried out under pension management was the one we did for PTAD and some of the cases are still in court, so we will continue to work together."

