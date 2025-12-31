Abia State Governor Alex Otti has been publicly invited to join the ruling APC and dump the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 governorship election

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, made the call while speaking at his annual Renewed Town Hall Meeting and Christmas Food Distribution

Kalu added that his gesture was being miscontrued as a declaration of a governorship ambition, saying he would not respond to those abusing him on social media

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, has disclosed that he is yet to declare his interest in the 2027 governorship race in Abia State, while sending his public invitation to Governor Alex Otti to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The federal lawmaker made the call while speaking at his country home, Bende, in the Bende Local Government Area of Abia on Monday, December 29. The event was the occasion of his 2025 Renewed Town Hall Meeting and Christmas Food Distribution. He noted that his action was being misconstrued as a declaration of a governorship ambition.

Kalu laments social media attacks

Kalu explained that he was being attacked on social media, recalling how he was underrated on social media when contesting for his office. He noted that there was "no police unit on social media" and expressed the confidence that he would win if he decided to run, adding that he was still consulting with party leaders at the national level.

According to The Punch, he then used the opportunity to invite Governor Otti to the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election. His statement reads in part:

“I want to use this opportunity again to invite Governor Alex Oti to join our party. I want to use this opportunity again, publicly, to invite him to come to our party."

Kalu mentions his achievement as a lawmaker

Speaking about his achievement as a federal lawmaker in a social media statement, Kalu said he had sponsored 127 bills in the National Assembly. He stated that his legislature's achievements cut across security, infrastructure, governance, economic reforms and other critical sectors.

The statement reads in part:

"In the spirit of democratic accountability, I outlined the various achievements we have recorded in the past year, having sponsored over 127 bills in the House of Representatives addressing governance, inclusion, infrastructure, security, economic reform and other critical sectors.

"Beyond legislation, we have facilitated the construction of schools, ICT centres, health facilities, roads, water projects, restoration of electricity, agricultural support, employment facilitation, scholarships, skills training, and grants to thousands of beneficiaries. No ward, village, or community is being left behind.

"The year 2025 has demanded resilience from all of us as Nigerians; yet we are beginning to see the fruits of collective sacrifice. I commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his courage and determination in implementing reforms aimed at stabilising our economy and improving the welfare of our people."

Governor Otti plans to resign from politics

