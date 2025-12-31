Abia State Governor Alex Otti has ruled out defecting from the Labour Party despite confirmation that Peter Obi planned to leave the platform

Otti said his loyalty remained with the Labour Party, describing it as the vehicle that brought him to power and one he intended to help rebuild

The governor dismissed calls to join the APC, saying his priority was governance rather than political distractions

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has declared that he will not leave the Labour Party, distancing himself from plans by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to exit the platform.

The governor spoke on Tuesday during his monthly media briefing in Umuahia, where he said his political commitment remained with the Labour Party and that his focus was on rebuilding and strengthening it rather than seeking a new political home.

Abia Governor Alex Otti said he would not defect from the Labour Party.

Source: Twitter

Otti explains loyalty to Labour Party

In a report by Vanguard, Otti disclosed that Obi had personally informed him of his decision to leave the party. He said he respected the move and raised no objection. The governor, however, made it clear that his own political journey would not follow the same route.

“If you remember, I joined the Labour Party before Peter Obi, so I did not join the party with him. He has communicated to me that he is leaving the Labour Party. I gave him my blessings. But I will remain in the Labour Party, and I told him that I would continue the struggle to rescue the Labour Party,” Otti said.

He described the Labour Party as the platform that brought him into office and said his loyalty was tied to that reality. According to him, discussions about alternative political options could only arise after sustained efforts to reposition the party.

“That is the party that brought me to power. If we fight and get to the end, and we are able to reposition the Labour Party, then we can discuss other options. Therefore, for now, I am not defecting to any party,” he added.

Governor rejects APC defection calls

The governor also addressed recent remarks by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who had publicly urged him to join the All Progressives Congress. Otti said such calls did not merit his attention and described them as distractions from governance.

The governor dismisses calls to join the APC, saying his priority is governance.

Source: Facebook

“Ordinarily, I would not respond to matters like that,” he said.

Otti acknowledged Kalu’s recent financial support to vulnerable residents in Abia State and welcomed the gesture. “I thank him for doing that,” he said.

Quoting former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Otti said:

“You will never get to your destination if you stop to throw stones at every dog that barks.”

He said his administration would remain focused on delivering on its responsibilities to the people of Abia State.

