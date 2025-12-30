Senator George Akume confirmed his marriage and described it as a personal decision that had no impact on his official responsibilities as SGF

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has confirmed that he recently entered into marriage and described the decision as a strictly personal matter that has no influence on his public duties or political outlook.

He maintained that his responsibilities to the federation remain unchanged and fully intact.

People familiar with the development said the marriage was quietly formalised some time ago and intentionally kept out of the public domain, The Nation reported.

According to them, the approach aligns with Akume’s long-held preference for discretion when it comes to personal affairs, a pattern that has followed him throughout his years in public service.

SGF reassures Nigerians on governance focus

In a report by the Nation, a senior aide noted that the SGF has consistently drawn a firm line between his private life and official obligations. The aide said that boundary has guided his conduct from earlier political roles to his current position at the centre of government coordination.

Those close to him added that the marriage does not signal any shift in values or priorities.

Political observers also pointed to Akume’s career record, which they described as steady and institution-focused. From his tenure as governor to his role within the federal executive, he has been known for a style that favours continuity over public display.

Insiders said the quiet handling of the marriage reflects the same outlook.

Profile of the SGF Akume’s spouse

Akume’s spouse, Her Highness Zaynab Otiti Obanor, former queen to Ooni of Ife, is known among associates as a philanthropist and advocate for international development. She has been involved in initiatives centred on community welfare, leadership training, and dialogue across borders.

Those who have worked with her said she places more value on measurable impact than public attention.

In a recent report by Legit.ng, David Adeoye, the media aide to Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, said the people of Benue state welcomed the new chapter in the life of the Secretary of the Government, George Akume, after his latest marriage.

Adeoye said Akume has been living separately from his former spouse for a long time and was able to avoid public drama.

He stated this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

“Those close to the family and the community have long been aware that the SGF had lived separately from his former spouse for a long time now, a period marked by restraint, discretion, and an absence of public drama. True to his longstanding character, Senator Akume neither sought public sympathy nor indulged in explanations. He continued to serve, focused and composed, allowing private matters to remain private.”

Queen Zaynab’s aide said community leaders, elders, women’s groups, and youth organisations said Akume has found personal peace after his latest marriage.

George Akume: 7 interesting facts about SGF

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Akume as Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF) on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Akume is a former governor of Benue state and senator who represented Benue Northwest senatorial district.

The prominent Benue politician was also a minister under the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

