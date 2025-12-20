Vice-President Kashim Shettima has issued a new warning to opposition leaders ahead of 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - Vice-President Kashim Shettima has sent a fresh warning to opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Tinubu's performance in office, he said it is strong enough to secure his re-election in the 2027 general election.

Specifically, he insisted that opposition figures stand little chance against the incumbent.

Shettima made the remarks on Friday, December 19, while speaking at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Tinubu’s record key to 2027 victory

Addressing party leaders, the vice-president said President Tinubu’s experience, leadership and record in office place him far ahead of any potential challenger in the next presidential race, Vanguard reported.

According to him, anyone planning to contest against Tinubu in 2027 is merely preparing for defeat, given what he described as the president’s solid scorecard.

“With the experience of our president as our shield and the lessons of the past as our guide, I believe that 2027 is not a gamble; it is a responsibility,” Shettima said.

‘Elections are not won on social media’

Shettima cautioned opposition politicians against relying on online popularity, stressing that elections are not decided by social media campaigns or public sentiment alone.

“Elections are not won by noise or nostalgia. Elections are not conducted on Facebook or Twitter. They are won by coalitions, credibility and conviction," he said.

He added that the APC remains confident as it looks ahead to the next general election cycle, The Cable reported.

APC confident despite open democratic space

While projecting confidence in Tinubu’s chances, the vice-president acknowledged that Nigeria remains a democratic society where all citizens are free to contest for political office.

He said the APC is prepared to engage in a competitive process but remains assured of victory based on its leadership and governance record.

“By the fear of God, we shall have a renewable blessing,” Shettima added.

He further expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in 2027.

His comments are likely to spark political debate, especially among opposition figures already positioning themselves ahead of the next presidential election.

