An FCT High Court has granted interim bail to former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami ( SAN )

The bail conditions include surrendering his international passport and providing two sureties

The court now fixed January 5, 2026, for the full hearing of his substantive motion

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - An FCT High Court has taken action on the bail application of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), granting him interim bail and setting a new date for the hearing of his substantive motion.

Justice Bello Kawu approved the bail request on Tuesday, December 23, in motion number M/17220/2025, filed by Malami’s legal team.

Court has granted interim bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), in a matter involving the EFCC. Photo credit: @AZarummai

Source: Twitter

The court maintained the same terms initially proposed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which include the surrender of Malami’s international passport and the provision of two sureties.

According to Malami’s counsel, Bello Doka, the court specified that the sureties must include the Director-General of the Nigerian Legal Aid Council and a serving member of the House of Representatives representing the Augie/Argungu Federal Constituency.

The judge also reactivated previously fulfilled bail conditions dated November 28, 2025, ensuring that all requirements for temporary release were properly in place.

Justice Kawu noted that the bail was granted on the basis of exceptional hardship, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

The court has fixed January 5, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive motion, giving Malami’s lawyers and the EFCC time to prepare for full arguments.

Court grants Malami interim bail, sets Jan 5 for hearing. @aamalamiSAN

Source: Facebook

Malami was arrested by the EFCC on December 8, 2025, over allegations that include terrorism financing, duplication of legal representation in the recovery of the $322.5 million Abacha loot, and issues concerning the conditional cash transfer of the recovered funds.

Malami speaks from EFCC custody

Former AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has spent nights in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng reports that Malami has remained in detention since Monday after he failed to meet the bail conditions set by the anti-graft agency.

The former minister also dismissed speculation surrounding a Swiss lawyer allegedly involved in the loot recovery. He explained that the lawyer reapplied for engagement in 2016 and demanded 40 per cent in professional fees, an offer rejected because the Buhari administration capped fees at 5 per cent.

Malami explains why EFCC grilled him

Legit.ng earlier reported that former AGF Abubakar Malami, SAN, has dismissed reports claiming that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) questioned him over terrorism financing, multiple bank accounts, or money laundering.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, by his media office, the former AGF said his only interaction with the EFCC was to clarify an allegation of duplication in the recovery of the Abacha loot during the late Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Malami described the trending allegations in some media outlets as false, misleading and baseless, insisting that no security, intelligence, or law-enforcement body in Nigeria or abroad had ever accused or investigated him for terrorism financing.

Source: Legit.ng