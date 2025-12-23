Amid internal conflicts, the PDP stated that 'he who pays the piper dictates the tune' and claimed that INEC has come under 'monumental pressure"

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday evening, December 23, insisted that there is no faction in the party.

The PDP's assertion comes hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rejected the request to recognise the national working committee (NWC) of the party led by Kabiru Turaki (SAN).

The electoral umpire cited multiple court judgments for its decision.

The Turaki-led PDP NWC has the support of Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, and Bala Mohammed, his Bauchi counterpart.

In November, the opposition party, with the backing of Mohammed and Makinde, convened a national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, which produced a new set of national officers.

The national convention was preceded by a series of conflicting court judgments, with some rulings from federal high courts in Abuja halting the event over alleged breaches of party constitution and electoral laws, while the Oyo state high court in Ibadan cleared the PDP to proceed with the exercise and directed INEC to monitor it.

A group of party members led by Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who opposed the convention, would later form a parallel NWC, board of trustees (BoT) and national executive committee (NEC).

Subsequently, the Makinde-backed PDP, through its legal counsel, requested that INEC recognise Turaki as the party’s legitimate national chairman. INEC, however, rejected the Turaki-led NWC.

'PDP insists there’s no faction'

But in a statement through its national spokesperson, Ini Ememobong, obtained by Legit.ng, the PDP faulted INEC’s letter, which claimed that its inability to recognise and upload the data of the party’s elected leadership at the convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, was due to judgments from the Federal High Court.

The PDP's statement reads:

"While INEC claims to be neutral and is awaiting the Judgement of the court on the matter, we hope that they are minded by the judgments of the Supreme Court, especially in the SDP case, being the latest delivered last week, barring INEC from interfering in the internal leadership affairs of political parties. The truth remains that there is no faction in the PDP as all the legitimate organs and the administrative structure of the Party are under the control of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN."

The party added:

"In the past one month, the Board of Trustees, Governors Forum, State Chairmen, Senate and House of Representatives Caucuses, former Governors and Ministers and many other notable stakeholder groups have all met with and acknowledged the leadership of the current National Working Committee, led by Turaki SAN. INEC must remember that democracy is hinged on majority rule, so the committee of friends of Wike and Samuel Anyanwu cannot be validly referred to as a faction of the PDP."

PDP's full statement can be read below:

