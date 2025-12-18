Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has confirmed former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu; former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode; former presidential aide, Reno Omokri; and 62 others as ambassadors.

The ambassadorial nominees comprise 34 career and 31 non-career ambassadors.

As reported by Premium Times, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation during the plenary on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

It was gathered that the majority of senators endorsed the chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sani Bello’s report through a voice vote at the Committee of the Whole.

The non-career ambassadors are a former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; former sole administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas; former deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim.

The widow of the late former governor of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi; former Ekiti State First Lady, Angela Adebayo; former Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau; former Akwa Ibom Senator, Ita Enang; and former Adamawa Senator, Grace Bent.

Some of those confirmed for career ambassadorial appointments include Nwaobiala Chukwuemeka, Ahmed Sulu-Gambari, Ramat Omobolanle, Shaga Shamah, Ruben Samuel, Sallahu Mohammed, Ibrahim Danlami, Adeola-Ibrahim Mopelola, Akande Adekola, Arewa Esther, and Danladi Nyaku.

