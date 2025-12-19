Nigerian Senator Finally Dumps Party, Officially Joins ADC

Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ending her ties with the Labour Party after months of speculation

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hajia Ireti Heebah Kingibe, formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday, December 18, 2025, ending months of speculation about her political future.

According to Guardian, the event took place at the ADC National Headquarters in Wuse, Abuja, where she received her membership card in the presence of senior party officials, candidates for the February 21 FCT Area Council elections, supporters, and members of the media.

Source: Facebook

Departure from Labour Party

Her move marked an official departure from the Labour Party (LP), a decision observers said had been delayed due to the party’s ongoing internal crises and the prolonged indecision of its national leader, Mr. Peter Obi. Political analysts noted that Kingibe’s political orientation had aligned with the ADC for some time, with sources close to her disclosing that “her body and soul were already with the opposition party.”

ADC gains its first serving Senator

With her defection, Kingibe became the only serving Senator in the ADC, a development expected to boost the party’s profile nationally and in the FCT, where she has a strong political base. Analysts said her experience, leadership record, and constituency reach made her a strategic asset for the ADC as it positioned itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kingibe’s statement on governance

Speaking through her aides, Kingibe explained that her decision was guided by a commitment to inclusive governance, accountability, and structured opposition—principles she believes the ADC embodies more effectively than her former party. Political insiders revealed that the move had been under consideration for months, with the Senator carefully monitoring the evolving dynamics within the LP before taking the step.

Reaction from supporters and analysts

For residents of the FCT, Kingibe’s switch to the ADC represented a definitive political statement. Her supporters described the move as a “long-awaited homecoming,” while analysts viewed it as a reflection of the growing appeal of the ADC among established politicians seeking an alternative platform in Nigeria’s fragmented political landscape.

Observers said the question had never been whether Kingibe would join the ADC, but when she would make the move public. Thursday’s registration ceremony, scheduled for 10:00 a.m., was described by many as an “epoch-making moment,” signalling the beginning of a new chapter in her political career and a notable development in the capital’s evolving opposition politics.

Kennedy Mbele, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Senator, confirmed that all party and public events surrounding the registration were conducted in a celebratory and orderly manner.

Source: Legit.ng