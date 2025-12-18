Ngige’s Alor community has appealed to Governor Soludo and Ohaneze Ndigbo to intervene in his escalating rift with the federal government

The former labour minister is facing EFCC prosecution over alleged abuse of office and acceptance of gifts linked to NSITF contracts

Community leaders argued that Ngige’s status as a former governor, senator and minister warrants more dignified treatment amid the legal battle

President General of Alor Peoples Convention (APC), Idemili South local government area of Anambra state, Chief Emmanuel Ojukwu, has asked Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, and the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide to intervene in the ongoing matter between the illustrious son of the town, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Nwabueze, Chris Ngige and the Federal Government represented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Alor community asks Soludo, Ohaneze to intervene as Ngige remains detained by EFCC in Kuje.

Source: Facebook

The community leader said that the entire community is thrown into mourning on hearing the bad news involving their son, Ngige, and the federal government, thus, the need to pursue an urgent resolution of the matter.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Wednesday, December 17, the president general, said:

"Ngige is a prominent Igbo man and a prominent Nigerian. He is part of Ohaneze Ndigbo and a foundation member of Aka Ikenga Group. He remains the best governor Anambra state has ever had, and he is almost the number one citizen of the Alor community."

"As a former governor, former Senator representing Anambra Central, and a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ngige deserves more dignified treatment than this. So, I urge our amiable governor, His Excellency, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo to wade into the matter and find a lasting resolution."

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Gwarimpa, Abuja, had on Friday, December 12, after the former Anambra governor was arraigned on an eight-count, ordered that Ngige be kept in Kuje prison.

On Monday, December 15, during a resumed hearing, the court under Justice Mariam Hassan ordered that Chris Ngige be further remanded in Kuje prison, Abuja, until his bail application is determined.

Ngige is being prosecuted by the EFCC on charges bordering on abuse of office and acceptance of gifts from contractors of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) during his tenure as supervising minister from September 2015 to May 2023.

The court, in the suit marked number: FCT/HC/CR/726/2025, ordered that Ngige should be returned to prison after she heard arguments from lawyers to the parties on whether or not Ngige deserved to be granted bail.

Ngige faces multiple corruption, bail, and gift allegations

Ngige’s lawyer, Patrick Ikwueto (SAN), had prayed the court to, among others, grant bail to his client, submitting that the former Minister would not interfere with the prosecution’s witnesses if granted bail. But the prosecuting lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), objected, claiming that Ngige is a flight risk.

Tahir said that the EFCC had earlier granted Ngige administrative bail and allowed the former Anambra governor to travel abroad for medical care, but failed to subsequently report back to the EFCC. He prayed the court to reject Ngige’s application for bail.

In count one, Ngige is alleged to have, between September 2015 to May 2023, while being the supervising Minister of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), used his position to confer an unfair advantage upon Cezimo Nigeria Limited, a company whose MD/CEO, Ezebinwa Amarachukwu Charles, is his associate.

Ngige is said to have awarded seven different contracts for consultancy, training, and supply by the NSITF to the said company to the tune of N366,470,920.68.

In count two, he is alleged to have, while being the supervising Minister of NSITF, used his position to confer an unfair advantage upon Zitacom Nigeria Limited, a company whose MD/CEO, Ezebinwa Amarachukwu Charles, is his associate.

Ngige is alleged to have awarded eight different contracts for supply, training, and consultancy, with NSITF, to the said company to the tune of N583,682,686.00.

He is, in count three, accused of using his position to confer an unfair advantage upon Jeff & Xris Limited, a company whose MD/CEO, Nwosu Jideofor Chukwunwike, is his associate, by the award of eight different contracts for consultancy, training and supplies with NSITF to the said company to the tune of N362,043,163.16.

In count four, he is alleged to have used his position to confer an unfair advantage upon Olde English Consolidated Limited, a company whose MD/CEO, Uzoma Igbonwa, is his associate.

Alor people demand intervention in Ngige’s EFCC case as detention continues in Kuje prison. Photo credit: NigeriaStories

Source: Facebook

He is accused of awarding four different contracts for consultancy, training, and construction by NSITF to the said company to the tune of N668,138,141.00.

In count five, the former Anambra Central Senator is alleged to have used his position to confer unfair advantage upon Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, a company whose MD/CEO, Uzoma Igbonwa, is his associate.

Ngige is said to have awarded four different contracts by NSITF to the said company for consultancy, training, and supply to the tune of N161,604,625.00.

The offences are said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Ngige allegedly accepted millions in gifts

In count six, Ngige is alleged to have "corruptly accepted a gift" to the tune of N38, 650,000 (Thirty Eight Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) only, through his organisation called "Senator (Dr) Chris Nwabueze Ngige Campaign Organisation" from Cezimo Nigeria Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1011901119), a contractor with NSITF, while performing his official act as Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment.

In count seven, Ngige is alleged to have, while being the minister between September 2015 to May 2023, "did corruptly accept a gift," to the tune of N55,003,000 only.

The gift was allegedly received through his organisation called “Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige Scholarship Scheme" from Zitacom Nigeria Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1017263219), a contractor of NSITF, while performing his official act as Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment.

Ngige is, in count eight, alleged to have "corruptly" accepted a gift, to the tune of N26,130,000 only, through his organisation called "Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige Scholarship Scheme."

The money was said to have been received from Jeff & Xris Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1011533930), a contractor with NSITF, while performing his official act as Minister of Labour and Employment.

The offences are said to be contrary to Section 17(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under Section 179(c) of the same Act.

Court retains Ngige’s bail, sets fresh conditions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gwarinpa ordered former Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige to continue to enjoy the administrative bail earlier granted him by the EFCC.

Justice Mariam Hassan allowed Ngige, who faces an eight‑count corruption charge over alleged mismanagement of funds, to remain on bail but imposed new conditions, including producing a federal government director as surety and depositing property and travel documents with the court. Legit.ng - Nigeria news.

Ngige, a one‑time governor of Anambra State under former President Muhammadu Buhari, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences; the court said it would enforce strict compliance with the bail terms as his trial proceeds.

Source: Legit.ng