A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Paul Ikonne, has lashed out at Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

Ikonne alleged that Abaribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) did not win the Abia South Senatorial District in the 2023 general election

The APC chieftain slammed Senator Abaribe over his comment that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not win the 2023 election and will not win the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has been lambasted for saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not win the 2023 presidential election.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Paul Ikonne, described Abaribe’s remarks as politically desperate and out of tune with current realities.

Prince Paul Ikonne says Enyinnaya Abaribe did not win 2023 senatorial election. Photo credit: Enyinnaya Abaribe/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ikonne said Abaribe’s comments are growing panic within the opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He stated this on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, while featuring on TVC's popular Morning Show "This Morning."

Legit.ng reports that Senator Abaribe had claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not win in 2023 and that he can't win again in 2027.

Prince Ikonne said Abaribe's sustained criticism of President Tinubu’s mandate is borne out of fear of the APC’s expanding influence across the country.

The APC chieftain insisted that President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 poll was decisive and legitimate.

He said Tinubu enjoyed widespread support cutting across regions, ethnic groups, and political interests.

Ikonne said attempts to cast doubt on the outcome of the election ignored the verdict already affirmed by the nation’s electoral and judicial processes.

According to Ikonne, Abaribe no longer maintains active engagement with his constituents.

He added that the APGA senator fails to appreciate the shifting political dynamics in the state and the wider South-East region.

He said the South-east is now the stronghold of the APC of the ahead.

"If you know Senator Abaribe very well, you will realize that he is an attention seeker. He is always seeking attention. This is a man who did not win his own election in 2023. One young man defeated him during the election, and anybody who wants to know the details should get what the young man filed at the Tribunal against Senator Abaribe.

"What Abaribe displayed showed clearly that the opposition, if any, is panicking. The President won the election, not just in one state but across the country, and his popularity has gone up more than what it was in 2023 because 90% of the PDP in the entire South-east have collapsed into the APC."

