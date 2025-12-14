Senator Natasha Akpoti has addressed the allegations made by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, accusing her of lying against the lawmaker

During an appearance on a political podcast, the lawmaker emphasised that she is clueless about anyone by that name until she was called out

Senator Natasha confidently urged Doris to roll out everything she has against her to the public

Member of the 10th Nigeria National Assembly representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has broken her silence days after a popular Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, made hefty allegations against her.

Doris, in a now-deleted series of Instagram posts, called out the lawmaker, accusing her of paying people to testify against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in the much-talked-about sexual harassment issue at the Senate.

The actress vowed to release incriminating evidence to back her claim if Senator Natasha fails to back off. She further cited a phone conversation she had with the lawmaker around the time she was in Abuja, fighting for the release of fellow actress, Regina Daniels' brother.

However, during an appearance on an interactive political podcast, Mic On, with the famous anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, Senator Natasha blatantly denied knowing Doris Ogala. She emphatically stated that she heard of the actress's name for the first time after the allegations made in her viral Instagram posts.

She stated:

"I don't know Doris Ogala. I saw the posts, but I don't know her in person. People have told me to sue her and call her for this, but I was like, you know one thing, I know people like that. Reno Omokri pulled that card as well."

Declaring Doris' claims as a mere clout-chasing attempt for relevance, the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District dared the actress to publish anything and everything she has against her name. She mentioned the former Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, stating that he pulled a similar stunt on her once.

She added:

"I am old enough in politics to know when people try to chase clout and seek relevance unnecessarily. I am challenging her to publish whatever it is she has. Our conversations, interactions, and meetings, whatever it is, let her go ahead."

How Nigerians Reacted to Natasha Akpoti's Response

@adekunletosin07 said:

"Doris Ogala??……Same Doris wey Dey cry about??…same Doris wey leave her husband for pastor-boyfriend?…same Doris wey wan gaslight us for internet…same Doris wey wan commit suïcǐde???……..Hmmmm….."

@kellyeazy_ added:

"You have to Sue her, in case of next time"

@bashlyte opined:

"She’s busy being miserable for now."

@syntolarry02 penned:

"Love Dey deal with her now 😮abeg no sue her Biko 🙏🙏🙏"

@olasunmboojomu wrote:

"Reno omokri played that card ke?:Aunty Natasha 😂😂😂😂"

