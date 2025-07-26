Former Osun governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, has dropped his 2026 second-term governorship ambition

Oyetola made this known while addressing party leaders at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign house in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, on Saturday, July 26

The minister served as the governor of Osun between 2018 and 2022, but lost his re-election to Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP

Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of Osun and the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has dropped his re-election bid in the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Recall that Oyetola was the governor of Osun between 2018 and 2022 but lost his re-election bid to Governor Ademola Adeleke, the then candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). President Bola Tinubu later appointed Oyetola as a minister.

Gboyega Oyetola drops Osun governorship ambition Photo Credit: @Oyetola_Gboyega

Source: Twitter

APC bigwigs contesting in the Osun election

The Nation reported that there has been speculation that the minister may contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket with several bigwigs in the party who have expressed interest in the party's ticket.

Speaking at a meeting Oyetola co-presided over by the state's APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, and Chairman of Elders’ Caucus, Chief Sola Akinwumi, the former governor said that winning the state for the APC in the 2026 election is not negotiable.

Addressing the party leaders and members, Oyetola explained that he had dropped his governorship ambition and wished the APC aspirants well in the forthcoming party primary. He explained that all the aspirants were competent enough in the election.

Oyetola sends message to Osun governorship aspirants

The minister then urged the governorship aspirants to be peaceful in their campaign and be their brother's keeper in the primary. He tasked them to avoid a campaign of columnar, political acrimony and bitterness.

He vowed that all legitimate mechanisms would be explored to ensure that the APC regain power in Osun in the 2026 election, adding that the party is strong, vibrant and has the potential to defeat Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Oyetola also commented on the coalition move against President Tinubu, adding that the coast is clear for the president in the 2027 election. He maintained that the coalition was never a threat in the 2027 presidential election for Tinubu.

Gboyega Oyetola speaks on President Bola Tinubu winning the 2027 election Photo Credit: @Oyetola_Gboyega

Source: Getty Images

Adeleke visits Tinubu in Lagos

This came amid the rumour that Governor Adeleke was planning to dump the PDP for the APC to secure his re-election chances. Adeleke had met with President Tinubu at his residence in Lagos, and two of the three senators in the state recently dumped the PDP for the APC.

The political permutation ahead of the governorship election has suggested that Adeleke would soon dump the PDP for the APC to secure his chances in 2026, considering his recent rift with Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor who was instrumental in his victory in 2022.

Adeleke under pressure to join APC - Oyinlola

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has been accused of mounting pressure on Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun to defect to the ruling party from the PDP.

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the former national secretary of the PDP and an ex-Osun governor, made the allegation in an interview on Thursday, July 24.

Oyinlola alleged that the only reason Governor Adeleke could not join the APC was that he was aware that it would be a political death because the APC is not popular in Osun again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng