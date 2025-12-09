A prominent support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sent an important message to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State

The Emerging Progressives Leaders Forum (EPLF) has asked Governor Otu to caution his Chief of Staff, Dr. Emmanuel Iron Bar

The APC group made serious allegations against Iron Bar, stating that the people of Cross River state did not elect him as governor of the South-South state

Cross Rivers state -Governor Bassey Otu has been urged to caution his Chief of Staff, Dr. Emmanuel Ironbar.

The Emerging Progressive Leaders Forum (EPLF) said the people of the state did not elect Ironbar as governor of Cross Rivers state.

APC group accuses Governor Otu's Chief of Staff of diverting control of critical government functions into his own hands. Photo credit: Emerging Progressive Leaders Forum (EPLF)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) group said it has received a 'Save Our Souls' message from several appointees in the Governor Otu-led administration.

The group's general secretary, Engr. Francis Bassey said there is a growing discontent brewing within the Cross River State Government.

The prominent APC support group explained that the senior political appointees raised alarm over what they describe as the hostile and overpowering grip of the Chief of Staff on the running of state affairs.

The APC group disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in Abuja.

Engr Bassey claimed that many within Gov Out’s administration fear that a single unelected official has effectively usurped the authority of constitutionally recognized office holders,

The group accused Ironbar of creating a climate of intimidation and administrative paralysis.

"The Chief of Staff to the Governor has accumulated unprecedented influence, sidelining Commissioners and diverting control of critical government functions into his own hands.

“Some claim they have been reduced to 'begging' the Chief of Staff for funds already appropriated for their ministries. A number of appointees described their tenure as one of humiliation, noting that lavish appearances mask a stark reality of dependency and pressure.

“What is happening in Cross River State is a systemic inversion of authority. Fear is governing, not policy."

The APC group called on Governor Otu to confront the growing crisis or risk allowing his administration to be remembered as one commandeered from within.

The group warned that the coming weeks may determine not only the future of Governor Otu's administration but the trajectory of democracy within the Cross Rivers state.

