The Cross River government announced a 20-day leave for civil and public servants to mark Christmas and New Year

The directive from government, signed by Head of Service Orok Okon, excluded officers on essential duties

The leave coincided with preparations for the 20th edition of Carnival Calabar, Africa’s biggest street party

The Cross River government has directed all civil and public servants in the state to proceed on a 20-day leave to enable them to fully participate in the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the directive was contained in a circular with Ref: GO/HOS/4/Vol.II1/277 and signed by the Head of Service, Mr Orok Okon. The circular stated that the leave would run from December 15, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

Jubilation as State Governor Declares 20-Day Christmas, New Year Holiday for Workers

“The approval is to enable Civil/Public Servants fully participate in the Christmas festivities within the State. However, officers on essential duties are hereby exempted from this leave and are expected to remain at their duly posts to ensure continuous delivery of critical public services. Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments are requested to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all staff and ensure strict compliance,” the circular read.

Carnival Calabar marks 20th edition

NAN reported that the directive coincided with preparations for Carnival Calabar, widely regarded as the biggest street party in Africa. The carnival forms part of the activities lined up to celebrate Christmas in the state.

This year’s event marks the 20th edition of the annual street party, which was first introduced in 2005 under the administration of Donald Duke. The carnival has since grown into a major cultural attraction, drawing visitors from across Nigeria and beyond.

Christmas festivities in Cross River

The government’s decision was seen as a move to encourage widespread participation in the state’s festive programmes. With the leave period covering both Christmas and New Year, civil servants were expected to join in the celebrations that have become a hallmark of Cross River’s cultural identity.

The combination of the official holiday and the landmark 20th Carnival Calabar was anticipated to boost tourism and showcase the state’s vibrant traditions during the festive season.

