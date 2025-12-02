The main opposition party in Osun state, the All Progressives Congress, has accused the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration of promoting crisis in the state

APC's accusation followed the declaration of curfew by Governor Adeleke in Igbajo, after the demise of the embattled traditional ruler of the town, Owa of Igbajo

Oba Famoodun was the Chairman of the APC in Osun State until 2022, when he was installed as the Owa of Igbajo by former Governor Oyetola

The main opposition party in Osun state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun state, has blamed Governor Ademola Adeleke for any crisis that may ensue after the demise of the Owa of Igbajo, Oba Philip Adegboyega Famodun III.

The opposition party accused the Governor after declaring a 24-hour curfew in Igbajo following the death of the traditional ruler.

The late Oba Philip Adegboyega was installed in 2022 as the Owa of Igbajo by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, but was sacked by the Governor Adeleke-led Government’s executive order shortly after Senator Ademola Adeleke was sworn in as the Governor of Osun State.

Oba Famodun III, who was not satisfied with the Osun State Government's decision, headed for court and got a judgment in his favour.

The High Court of Osun state, on the 31st January, 2025, reinstated Oba Philip Adegboyega Famodun as the Owa of Igbajo, making him, as at the time of his death, the last Owa of Igbajoland.

APC accuses Adeleke of disrespecting late monarch

Speaking through its party chair, Sooko Tajudeen Adewoyin, the All Progressives Congress in Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) noted that the government is complicit in the promotion of crisis in the ancient town of Igbajo, with curfew imposed on the ancient town.

In a conversation with Legit.ng, the APC Director of Publicity, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, expressed concern that Governor Adeleke did not even respect the deceased monarch, only to show open hatred for him in death.

“It was disheartening that the Governor Adeleke-led government could not hide its pathological hatred for the deceased Oba Famodun, who was the immediate-past state chairman of the opposition APC, even in death."

“The declaration of curfew on the ancient town of Igbajo by the state government this morning during the period that the traditional chiefs and kingmakers are performing the mandatory seven-day traditional rites, which was started on Sunday in commemoration of the death of Oba Famodun, was antithetical to the peaceful atmosphere of the community.”

APC urges police action, warns of crisis

To ensure peace and harmony in Igbajo, APC has has now called on the Inspector-General of Police to take charge of what the party described as “unsavoury development in order to ensure that no forces, irrespective of their socio-political standing in the state, are allowed to cause any form of crisis in the town which is mourning the recent passing of its highly revered traditional ruler.

Mogaji Kola Olabisi further stated,

“We want to state unequivocally that the Adeleke government should be held accountable for any crisis that may erupt in Igbajo over the conduct of the ongoing traditional rites for the fallen Owa of Igbajoland, Oba Gboyega Famodun.”

Recalling how Communal strife between Ilobu, Ifon-Osun, and Erin-Osun started, the APC spokesperson reminded the state government of the needlessness of another communal crisis in Igbajo.

“The government should cast its mind back that this was how the communal strife between Ilobu and Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun was orchestrated through the administrative inefficiency and ingenuity of the current state government, was started and subsequently snowballed into killings and destruction of valuable property of the innocent inhabitants."

“While the much-appreciated Oba Famodun was being mourned, the Osun state Government committed a massive blunder as usual.”

To avoid chaos and hardship for the people, the opposition party asked Governor Adeleke to revoke the curfew immediately.

“We, as a party, are demanding immediate reversal of the declaration of the 24-hour curfew on Igbajo by the state government in the interest of peace and tranquillity.”

The party, however, wondered how the Government's blunder would not lead to crises in Igbajo, especially when the court had proclaimed late Oba Famodun as the substantive Owa of Igbajo, adding that the late monarch deserves the rites to his funeral.

