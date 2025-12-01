Former minister of transportation , Rotimi Amaechi , has dismissed suggestions that he may run as a vice - presidential candidate with the erstwhile Vice President Atiku Abubakar , or be part of any joint presidential ticket in the 2027 elections

Amaechi , the governor of Rivers state from October 2007 to May 2015, stated that he has no interest in being a running mate and is focused strictly on contesting for president in the 2027 election

Top Nigerian politicians like Amaechi, Peter Obi, David Mark, and Nasir El-Rufai are part of the ADC coalition, aiming to democratically unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC in 2027

FCT, Abuja - Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, has said he is not interested in becoming Atiku Abubakar's lieutenant in the 2027 elections.

The Punch noted Amaechi's refutation in a report on Monday, December 1.

Rotimi Amaechi dismisses reports linking him to Atiku Abubakar’s 2027 vice-presidential plans, affirming his ambition to run for president. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Atiku, a vice-president (VP) and a presidential hopeful under the banner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has reportedly begun shopping for an influential politician of southern extraction to serve as his running mate for the coming 2027 elections.

Reports said Atiku's bloc is reportedly looking toward Peter Obi, adding that should the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) decline to run with the former VP, Atiku would look in the direction of former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

Amaechi rules out VP bid

But responding on Monday, December 1, through his media aide, David Iyofor, Amaechi rejected any talks of collaboration aimed at making him a vice-presidential candidate.

Iyofor stated that Amaechi believes it is the turn of southern Nigeria to produce the next president and is therefore seeking the ticket of the ADC.

Vanguard quoted Iyofor as saying:

He said:

"Amaechi is not seeking to be running mate to anybody. He does not intend to be a presidential running mate to anybody and will not.

‎”Amaechi is not aware of, and will not be part of any talk to be running mate to anybody. For emphasis, Amaechi is running to be President of Nigeria and not to be a running mate to anybody.

‎”Politicians are kindly advised to leave Amaechi’s name out of any discussion for presidential running mate."

Rotimi Amaechi clarifies he is running for president in the 2027 elections, not seeking a vice-presidential slot. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Amaechi contested the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022, emerging runner-up behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who won the ruling party’s ticket at the time.

Group speaks as ADC slams FG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a civil society coalition criticised the ADC, accusing the party of using Nigeria’s security problems to gain political attention instead of helping to solve them.

President of the Citizens for Secure Nation (CSN), Alhaji Musa Danladi Maikawa, said the ADC’s recent comments on insecurity were meant to weaken public trust in the government and security agencies.

According to Maikawa, the opposition party crossed a dangerous line by making strong accusations, allegedly without any evidence.

