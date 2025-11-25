President Bola Tinubu has directed a comprehensive security cordon in the Kwara state forest as a result of the recent incidents of terrorist activities and kidnapping.

Tinubu's special adviser on media and public communication, Sunday Dare, disclosed the development in a statement on Tuesday, November 25, on social media.

According to the presidential aide, President Tinubu directed the Nigerian Air Force to extend his surveillance through the innermost parts of the Kwara forest, where it was suspected that some terrorists were hiding.

The Air Force is to maintain the surveillance and work with the ground military forces, and the cordon would be held for 25 hours. He then called on the communities to provide timely information for security.

His statement reads in part:

"They are to maintain a 24-hour surveillance and link up with the booths on the ground. This order equally applies to the Kebbi and Niger States axis, where many are expected to be rescued."

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the tweet and shared their views about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Paul Iba wrote:

"I thought Mr Bayo Onanuga said the DSS and the Military call the terrorists and order the release of kidnapped Church worships in Kwara? How come you people are finding it difficult to reach out to the terrorists? The government should better be serious and do the needful."

Comrade Iba Nonso said:

"They should make contact with the kidnappers again to return those who were kidnapped yesterday or today, since they had said that they know where they are and where they operate. They should stop distributing us with their private business with bandits."

Chiedozie Onyeke commented:

"Why total security cordon when there's esprit de corps already. Just call them to release the victims. Nigerians shouldn't be pawns in your esprit de corps palley with terrorists."

Femi tweeted:

"So after successive successful attacks, the affected forests would then be cordoned off. What exactly are we hoping to achieve with such a weak strategy? No wonder our intelligence agencies keep playing catch-up each time. Sighs!"

Dami commented:

"When he keeps over-tasking the few soldiers we have, it stretches them thin, and nothing gets done in the end. Tell him that during dinner tonight."

