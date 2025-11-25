Africa Digital Media Awards

Abia State Government Seals President Tinubu’s Campaign Office in Umuahia
Politics

Abia State Government Seals President Tinubu's Campaign Office in Umuahia

by  Basit Jamiu reviewed by  James Ojo
3 min read
  • The Abia State Government sealed President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Partners campaign office in Umuahia over alleged tax violations
  • Officials from the Ministry of Lands and Housing declared the property in contravention of Abia State Tax Law No. 7 of 2020
  • The closure sparked concern among RHP members, with one official saying the office was shut without prior notice

The Abia state government sealed a campaign office belonging to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Umuahia, the state capital.

The office, located on Ojike Street, was shut down by the Ministry of Lands and Housing, which stated that the property was in violation of the state’s tax law.

Renewed Hope Partners office shut by Abia authorities citing contravention of Abia State Tax Law No. 7 of 2020.
Abia State Government seals Tinubu campaign office in Umuahia over tax law violations. Photo credit: officialABAT/x
Renewed Hope partners in South East

The Renewed Hope Partners is the campaign structure for President Tinubu, promoted across the South East zone by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

The closure of the office marked a setback for the group’s activities in the region.

RHP official reacts to closure

An official of the RHP, who declined to have his name in print, told Vanguard that he resumed work only to discover that the office had been sealed without prior notice.

Information pasted on the walls at the entrance of the building explained the reason for the action. The notice read:

“Ministry of Lands and Housing. This property is in contravention of Sections 41 and 100 of the Abia State Tax Law (Codification and Consolidation), Law No. 7 of 2020. And it’s here by sealed.
“Any person, including the owner/ occupier, neighbour(s) or passer(s) by, who attempts to unseal this building is in contravention of the Abia state tax law No.7 of 2020. Be warned. Keep off.”

Attempts to obtain further details unsuccessful

Efforts to reach the phone numbers listed on the document posted by the Ministry of Lands and Housing were unsuccessful, as the lines were unavailable at the time of filing this report.

This development has drawn attention in Umuahia, as the sealed office belonged to a major political campaign structure in the South East.

The situation highlighted the enforcement of Abia State’s tax laws and raised questions about the implications for political activities in the region.

Tinubu’s South East campaign structure sealed in Umuahia as Ministry of Lands enforces tax compliance.
Tinubu’s South East campaign structure sealed in Umuahia as Ministry of Lands enforces tax compliance. Photo credit: officialABAT/x
Abia State

Abia State is located in southeastern Nigeria and is popularly known as “God’s Own State.” Created on August 27, 1991, with Umuahia as its capital, the state covers about 6,320 square kilometres and has an estimated population of over 4 million people.

The state is rich in cultural heritage, with traditional textiles like Akwete and strong agricultural output, including oil palm and vegetables. Governed by Alex Otti, Abia continues to focus on enterprise, education, and technology to drive growth.

Pro-Tinubu group begins nationwide campaign

Legit.ng earlier reported that a pro-Tinubu group under the banner of the Fruits of Renewed Hope Initiative (FRHI) has announced plans for a nationwide tour to engage Nigerians across various sectors in support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The initiative aims to strengthen public trust in government policies through community dialogues, empowerment workshops, and media campaigns.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Initiative, Barrister Medina Anako, said the campaign would involve local communities, market women, artisans, youth groups, and professional bodies.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

