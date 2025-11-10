Pro-Tinubu group launches Renewed Hope Initiative to promote civic participation nationwide

A pro-Tinubu group under the banner of the Fruits of Renewed Hope Initiative (FRHI) has announced plans for a nationwide tour to engage Nigerians across various sectors in support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The initiative aims to strengthen public trust in government policies through community dialogues, empowerment workshops, and media campaigns.

Medina Anako with women leaders and youth representatives at the event.

Source: Original

Group to Promote National Unity and Awareness

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Initiative, Barrister Medina Anako, said the campaign would involve local communities, market women, artisans, youth groups, and professional bodies.

According to her, the organization will also collaborate with media outlets to promote awareness of the Tinubu administration’s policies and achievements.

Anako urged Nigerians to reject pessimism and embrace collective responsibility for nation-building. She said challenges confronting the country could be transformed into growth opportunities through cooperation and active citizenship.

“Following today’s unveiling, the Fruits of Renewed Hope Initiative will embark on a nationwide awareness tour engaging local communities, market women, youth groups, artisans, and professional bodies. We will organize leadership clinics, empowerment workshops, and policy interpretation forums to help citizens understand and access available opportunities,” she stated.

Bridging Citizens with Government Policies

The FRHI founder emphasized that the Initiative was not a political campaign but a civic platform designed to connect citizens with the benefits of government programs.

Board members of the Renewed Hope Initiative at the unveiling ceremony.

Source: Facebook

She said too many Nigerians remain unaware of existing grants and empowerment schemes that could improve their livelihoods.

“The Fruits of Renewed Hope Initiative is not a political movement; it is a civic awakening. It stands as a bridge between government policies and the people they are designed to serve. We are here to interpret government actions, simplify policy language, and communicate the opportunities embedded within the Renewed Hope Agenda,” she explained.

Anako noted that the group would collaborate with ministries, civil society organizations, and development partners to amplify the administration’s message. She also called on the media to play a responsible role in shaping a positive national narrative that inspires progress and accountability.

She said:

“The media remains a vital pillar of democracy—the bridge between governance and the governed. Your role in disseminating truthful, positive, and constructive information cannot be overemphasized.”

The Initiative’s engagements, according to her, will also extend to traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community-based organizations to ensure that the message of renewed hope reaches the grassroots.

Anako concluded that every Nigerian must take ownership of the Renewed Hope vision by acting as ambassadors of optimism and progress in their homes, communities, and workplaces.

