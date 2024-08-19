The Imo State Government has clarified that a viral poster suggesting Governor Hope Uzodimma is running for vice president in the 2027 elections is false

Declan Emelumba, the Imo State Commissioner for Information, denounced the poster as fraudulent and malicious

Emelumba urged those responsible for the fake news to cease their activities, highlighting that such misinformation undermines the positive relationship between the federal and state governments

Owerri, Imo state - The Imo State Government has clarified that Governor Hope Uzodimma is not associated with a widely circulated poster suggesting he is seeking the vice presidency in the upcoming 2027 elections.

The poster, which features Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, as the party's presidential candidate, and Governor Uzodimma as his running mate, is labelled "The Winning Team 2027. Vote APC 2027."

Imo state gov, Hope Uzodinma speaks on 2027 VP ambition Photo credit: @Govhopeuzodinma

Source: Twitter

However, in a statement released on Sunday, August 18, Declan Emelumba, the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy, denounced the poster as fraudulent and malicious.

He said:

“To clarify, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has no intentions of seeking the vice presidency now or in 2027.

"Any claims to the contrary are false, malicious, and baseless, and should be disregarded.”

Rumours attempts to smear Uzodimma, says Commissioner

Emelumba accused the poster's spread on social media of being an attempt by troublemakers to create discord between the governor and President Bola Tinubu, The Punch reported.

He emphasized that Governor Uzodimma has never considered running for the vice presidency.

Emelumba accused opposition parties of spreading fake news to create discord between Tinubu and his loyal supporters, Leadership reported.

The statement said:

“It is well known across Nigeria that Uzodimma is a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu and has actively sought national backing for him to succeed in his role.

“It is both ridiculous and absurd. The governor is focused on fulfilling his second term duties and continuing his support for the President, so where is this false information coming from?"

He advised those spreading false information to:

“Stop their deceitful activities that could jeopardize the harmonious relationship between the federal and state governments.”

2027: Why we want GEJ to run for president, Northern elders speak

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Northern political leaders, representing a significant portion of Nigeria's voting population, have rejected the current President, Bola Tinubu.

This, they are reportedly working discreetly to convince former President Goodluck Jonathan to enter the 2027 presidential race.

Source: Legit.ng