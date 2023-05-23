FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the NYSC certificate of Hon Benjamin Kalu, the honourable member-elect representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia state.

Kalu, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Deputy Speaker seat of the House of Reps, was issued a certificate of confirmation by the NYSC.

Benjamin Kalu is on course to be the next Deputy Speaker in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives. Photo Credit: Benjamin Kalu

Source: Facebook

The confirmation letter, as obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 23, was duly signed by the director-general of the NYSC, Ibrahim A Muhammad.

The confirmation letter reads:

"I wish to inform you that Mr. Kalu Benjamin Okezie with certificate number A001773067 and state code number EN/108/0567 reported to the NYSC with his original certificates of National Service for further verification on the 23rd May 2023.

"The certificate was further verified and informed to have been genuinely issued by the NYSC."

Source: Legit.ng