Former Kogi Governor Announces Defection to APC Ahead of 2027

Former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Ichalla Wada, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a major political shift ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wada announced his move on Thursday, November 20, during a high-profile defection ceremony in Odu, Dekina Local Government Area, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, and several senior party figures.

The large turnout and the calibre of attendees underscored what analysts described as one of the most significant political realignments in Kogi State in recent years.

APC hails “strategic and visionary” move

Speaking at the event, former Senator Abubakar Sadiku Ohere praised Wada’s decision, calling it “a strategic and visionary step toward unity, stability, and meaningful development in Kogi State.”

According to him, the defection strengthens the APC’s political architecture and opens new possibilities for collaboration.

“This realignment reinforces our collective commitment to improving the welfare of our people,” Ohere said.

Wada was not the only major figure to join the APC. Others who defected included former Deputy Governorship candidate of the SDP, Hon. Sam Abenemi; former Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Omebije; and former Chairman of Ibaji Local Government Area, Hon. Abraham Uchola, alongside thousands of supporters.

Political observers say the mass defection signals a significant boost to the APC’s strength in Kogi East.

Ohere recounts achievements in Senate

Addressing journalists, Ohere reflected on what he described as his impactful service during his time in the Senate.

He highlighted his work as Chairman of the Committee on Local Content and his contributions to key committees such as Works and Health.

“I focused on meaningful legislation and constituency development. My motions on Ajaokuta Steel were aimed at revitalising the company for national benefit,” he said.

He noted that he championed policies to expand local participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, drive industrialisation, create jobs, and promote transparency in governance.

Record of service strengthens 2027 prospects

Ohere’s experience in the Kogi State Cabinet was also highlighted as a strong asset ahead of his expected Senate comeback bid in 2027.

As Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, he was credited with resolving longstanding traditional disputes, strengthening local governance systems, and empowering traditional institutions.

As Commissioner for Works, he supervised major road, bridge, and drainage projects, and played a role in establishing the Reference Hospital, Okene, and supporting development at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

At the grassroots level, Ohere implemented empowerment programmes providing vocational training, agricultural inputs, motorised boreholes, and financial support to traders and small businesses.

Analysts say his wide-ranging administrative and legislative experience gives him an edge as the 2027 race approaches.

Call for development-driven leadership

Ohere concluded with a call for pragmatic leadership in Kogi Central.

“Our people deserve leaders who build, deliver, and prioritise progress over politics and theatrics. In 2027, Kogi Central must choose leadership that transforms communities, not just makes promises," he said.

