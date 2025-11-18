There is a social media claim that President Donald Trump accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of petitioning the White House

A Facebook user claimed that Trump accused Tinubu of petitioning the White House in 2014 over alleged Christian killings in Nigeria

According to Lyke Henry, Trump said he has now granted the petition under his government for the same act

FCT, Abuja - The social media claim that President Donald Trump accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of petitioning the White House over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria is completely false and unfounded.

A Facebook user, Lyke Henry, claimed that Trump said he has granted the petition filed in 2014 under Tinubu’s government for the same act of rampant killings of Christians

“Tinubu Was the One Who Reported Christian Killings in 2014—I’ve Just Approved His Own Petition!”

The Facebook user further quoted Trump, saying that:

“Tinubu Asked the White House to Invade Nigeria in 2014 Over Christian Killings— I’ve Just Approved His Own Request Under His Government!”

Verification

Dubawa reported that there were no verified reports about the claim on Trump’s X handle and the White House’s X handle for the US president.

Keyword search for credible news reports for both local and international news outlets about Trump’s assent to Tinubu’s alleged petition found no reports about it.

Conclusion

The claim that Trump accused Tinubu of petitioning White House over alleged Christian genocide in 2014 is false.

No credible media outlets nor the White House shared any information regarding the claim.

The Facebook user was discovered to be in the habit of purveying false and unverified information via his Facebook handle.

U.S. Congress begins investigation into alleged Christian genocide

Recall that the US House Subcommittee on Africa held preparations for a public hearing to review President Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

President Tinubu had rejected Trump’s claims of widespread Christian persecution and maintained that Nigeria upheld constitutional guarantees of religious freedom. Witnesses, including top US officials and religious leaders, were scheduled to testify before lawmakers on alleged targeted attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng