AAC candidate Chioma Ifemeludike has explained why she stayed silent after Soludo’s election victory

She questioned the fairness of the Anambra governorship election and the role of money in it

Ifemeludike also thanked loyal supporters and reflected on lessons from her campaign and election journey

Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the November 8, 2025, Anambra state governorship election, Chioma Ifemeludike, has shared her reasons for not congratulating Governor Charles Soludo after his re-election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Soludo the winner of the governorship election with 422,664 votes. The AAC candidate occupied 11th position in the election with 292 votes.

After the governor's second tenure victory, the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Ozo Jeff Nweke, congratulated him and asked other candidates in the election to accept the outcome of the polls in good faith.

Deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife, also congratulated the governor for his re-election victory, describing it as democracy in action.

But the AAC candidate, Ifemeludike, said that it is against her good conscience and her personal political principle to congratulate a candidate emerging through a "flawed process."

AAC candidate questions legitimacy of Soludo win

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, she said that the process that gave Soludo a second tenure victory was not credible and fair.

She spoke on Saturday, November 15, 2025, during a luncheon she organised in Awka, the state capital, to thank her supporters for standing strongly by her during the campaigns and the governorship election proper.

According to her,

"The 2025 Anambra governorship election that ushered in Soludo into office for a second term was not credible. It was largely marred by massive vote buying, and that is unacceptable."

"I will be a hypocrite to stand here congratulating Soludo when I know what has been done to ensure his victory. I'm not interested in his appointments, if that is what those congratulating her stand to gain. I am not interested in getting an appointment that will not give me peace of mind."

"The governorship election did not conform to the principles and ideals guiding the AAC. It also did not conform to my personal political principles. Therefore, I don't know how my political party and my supporters will take me for when I congratulate him."

"Every vote buying is a pollution. The political atmosphere of Anambra state was largely polluted during the November 8 governorship election, and I've been asking this question: Who invested this money, and what is their interest? How do they hope to recover this money?"

"I am asking this question because the amount of money spent in the name of vote buying is enough to build useful social infrastructure in the 21 local government areas of the state."

"So, it is not about congratulations. I will continue to ask this question: who invested this huge amount of money they used in buying votes, and what is their interest?"

"I saw it happen. Women and youths were negotiating and collecting different sums of money before they cast their votes. They were very happy doing so. It was like a child celebrating and making merry on the day of its mother's burial. They didn't know the implications of what they were doing."

AAC candidate Chioma Ifemeludike refuses to congratulate Soludo after receiving 292 votes in Anambra re-election. Photo credit: ife_dike

Source: Instagram

She said, however, that she would not go to court to challenge Soludo's victory because, according to her, she is not a direct victim of the process, but the Anambra people who were shortchanged.

"I will go to court because I am not aggrieved. It is the people who were bought with money that should be aggrieved, because, in the course of time, they will pay back what they collected from politicians in the name of vote buying."

Earlier, Ifemeludike thanked her supporters for their unalloyed support throughout the campaign period through the election, even when she had no money to give to anybody.

She encouraged them to continue to stand for good governance, saying that when the masses stand for good governance, no amount of antics from politicians would sway their minds from the right path.

High points of the event include refreshments and sharing gifts with some supporters who were outstandingly faithful to her throughout the electioneering period.

Chioma Ifemeludike’s viral campaign style

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Chioma Ifemeludike released glamorous campaign photos as she vies for the Anambra governorship under the AAC.

Her post stirred debate; some praised her beauty and ambition, while others questioned whether her style suited politics.

Ifemeludike responded boldly, saying beauty, brains, and courage can coexist, and urged voters to focus on her competence and vision for change.

Source: Legit.ng